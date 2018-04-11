60 Galway children living with juvenile arthritis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around 60 children across Galway are currently living with juvenile arthritis.

The autoimmune disease can cause swollen and painful joints, impaired co-ordination and in some cases, a loss of sight.

The figures have been released by Arthritis Ireland who say over 1,200 children suffer from the condition nationwide.

The support organisation has called on the HSE to implement the national model of care for paediatric rheumatology which was approved in 2016.

The number of children waiting more than 12 months for care has increased by 80 per cent since 2017.

