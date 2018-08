Galway Bay fm newsroom – 50 thousand euro in funding has been announced for road works on Inisbofin.

It’s part of an allocation announced by the Department of the Gaeltacht for islands around the country.

The biggest project to be undertaken on Inisbofin is works along a 400 metre stretch of the Clossey Road.

Other works will include new road surfaces from the Church towards the Pier, and near the Dolphin Hotel – as well as a new surface at Westquarter Village.