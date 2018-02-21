15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

5 million euro for 23 new social houses in Clifden

By GBFM News
February 21, 2018

Time posted: 2:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of almost 5 million euro has been ringfenced for the construction of 23 new social houses in Clifden.

The money has been sanctioned as part of the national Rebuilding Ireland initiative.

It’ll see 23 new social houses built adjacant to an existing development at St. Joseph’s Court, 500 metres from the town.

The development will consist of 4 three bed units and 19 two bed units.

Cathaoirleach of the County Council and Clifden resident Eileen Mannion says it’s a huge boost for the town and hopes the first blocks could be laid on the project within 18 months.

