Win a €500 voucher for Finline Furnitures on the Ronan Lardner Show

By Sinead Kennedy
September 9, 2018

Time posted: 9:37 pm

All this week Ronan Lardner has a €500 voucher to give away for Finline Furniture to celebrate the opening of their fabulous new showrooms in Galway City on the Tuam Rd opposite Travelodge. Tune in each day after 12 to find out how you could enter.

For nearly 40 years Finline Furniture has been making Ireland best sofas & chairs from their factory co Laois. They have supplied most of Ireland and the UK’s leading furniture stores but now you can buy directly from the makers at their new showrooms in Galway.

Finline Furniture is a family owned Irish company that have been making Irelands favourite sofas & chairs for nearly 40 years. This is their 4th showroom in Ireland to go with ones in Dublin, Cork and at their factory showrooms in Co Laois.

Finline Furniture is delighted to be bringing their handmade Irish sofas & chairs to the west.

Finline Furniture’s new showrooms showcase the very best in Irish craftsmanship.

All Finlines sofas, chairs and corner sofas can be made to any size or comfort level of your choosing.

Be sure to call in to their new store for a browse and a look around.

More info and tonnes of great images of their furniture on finlinefurniture.ie

Competitions
