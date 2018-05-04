Feile Camogie finals this weekend

The u14 Feile Camogie finals are down for decision this Bank Holiday weekend, with three triple headers scheduled for Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Clarenbridge on Saturday and Sunday.



The National Feile competition in June is hosted by Connacht, Westmeath and Longford.

Camogie Feile Fixtures:

SATURDAY in LOUGHREA:

2.00 Ahascragh Caltra v Killimor – B1 Shield final

3.10 Ardrahan v Liam Mellows – B Cup final

4.20 Davitts v Abbeyknockmoy – A Cup final

SUNDAY IN DUGGAN PARK:

2.00 Salthill Knocknacarra v Clarinbridge – B1 Cup final

3.10 Craughwell B v Skehana Menlough – C Cup final

4.20 Craughwell A v Shamrocks – A1 Cup final

SUNDAY IN CLARINBRIDGE:

2.00 Mullagh Kiltormer v Turloughmore – A1 Shield final

3.10 Athenry A v St Thomas’ – A Shield final

4.20 Athenry B v Cois Fharraige – C Shield final