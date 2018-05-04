15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Feile Camogie finals this weekend

May 4, 2018

The u14 Feile Camogie finals are down for decision this Bank Holiday weekend, with three triple headers scheduled for Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Clarenbridge on Saturday and Sunday.

Loughrea will be the venue tomorrow (Saturday May 5th) as Davitts meet Abbeyknockmoy in the A Cup Final at 4.20pm, preceded by Killimor v Ahascragh/Caltra in the B1 Shield decider at 2pm and Ardrahan v Liam Mellows in the B Cup Final at 3.10pm.

Duggan Park, Ballinasloe will host three matches on Sunday (6th May) starting at 2pm with the B1 Cup meeting between Salthill Knocknacarra and Clarinbridge.  That will be followed at 3.10pm by the C Cup clash involving Craughwell’s second team and Skehana/Menlough and the A1 Cup match at 4.20pm will see Craughwell’s first team take on Shamrocks.

There are another three games scheduled in Clarinbridge on Sunday starting at 2pm with the A1 Shield meeting of Mullagh/Kiltormer and Turloughmore. The A Shield match between Athenry’s first team and St. Thomas will take place at 3.10pm.  And Athenry’s second team will conclude the action at 4.20pm when they meet Cois Fharraige at 4.20pm in the C Shield Final.

The National Feile competition in June is hosted by Connacht, Westmeath and Longford.

 

Camogie Feile Fixtures:

SATURDAY in LOUGHREA:

2.00 Ahascragh Caltra v Killimor – B1 Shield final

3.10 Ardrahan v Liam Mellows – B Cup final

4.20 Davitts v Abbeyknockmoy – A Cup final

 

SUNDAY IN DUGGAN PARK:

2.00 Salthill Knocknacarra v Clarinbridge – B1 Cup final

3.10 Craughwell B v Skehana Menlough – C Cup final

4.20 Craughwell A v Shamrocks – A1 Cup final

 

SUNDAY IN CLARINBRIDGE:

2.00 Mullagh Kiltormer v Turloughmore – A1 Shield final

3.10 Athenry A v St Thomas’ – A Shield final

4.20 Athenry B v Cois Fharraige – C Shield final

