New website launched at UHG’s maternity unit

May 1, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new website has been launched at UHG’s maternity unit.

The multilingual evidence based portal has been introduced in response to a demand for an online information service.

The project was initiated following a scoping exercise to develop a one-stop-shop with advice on packing bags, labour pain management, breastfeeding and diabetes.

The website was launched at the Newcastle campus by TV personality Aoibhinn Garrihy who is expecting her first child in June.

It’s now live at www.uhgmaternity.com

Galway Bay FM News Desk
