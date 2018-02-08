45 clubs across Ireland and Britain to benefit from Gaelic4Girls in 2018

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce details of the 2018 Gaelic4Girls programme.

Gaelic4Girls is celebrating its ten-year anniversary and this year, 45 clubs across Ireland and Britain will benefit from the hugely-successful initiative.

Gaelic4Girls has been a huge success for the LGFA in Ireland and also received a fantastic response in Britain when it was first piloted there in 2015.

For 2018, 34 clubs across Ireland have been selected from 20 different counties while in Britain, 11 clubs from three counties will participate.

Leinster will be represented by ten clubs from seven counties, while nine clubs from five counties in Ulster will participate.

In Munster, six clubs from four counties will take part, with Connacht providing nine clubs from four counties.

The full list of clubs reads as follows:

Leinster: Craobh Chiarain and Man O’War (Dublin), Ballykelly and Monasterevin (Kildare), Erins Own (Kilkenny), Clonguish (Longford), Wolfe Tones and Stabannon Parnells (Louth), Boardsmill (Meath), Bannow/Ballinamitty (Wexford).

Ulster: Crossmaglen and Carrickcruppen (Armagh), Liatroim and Tullylish (Down), Bellnaleck, Kinawley and Tempo (Fermanagh), Emyvale (Monaghan), Killeeshil (Tyrone).

Munster: Eire Og and Corofin (Clare), Ballinahassig and Inch Rovers (Cork), Spa, Killarney (Kerry), Gaultier (Waterford).

Connacht: Leitrim Gaels and St Mary’s, Carrick-on-Shannon (Leitrim), Claregalway LGFA, Dunmore McHales, Menlough/Skehana and Monivea (Galway), Claremorris (Mayo), Kilglass Gaels and Ballinameen Ladies (Roscommon).

Britain: North London Shamrocks, Tara, Parnells, Tir Conaill Gaels and St Kiernans (London), Sean McDermotts, John Mitchels and St Finbarr’s (Warwickshire), Glasgow Gaels, Dunedin Og and Coatbridge Davitts (Scotland).

The selected clubs will attend training evenings in the coming weeks before the programme is rolled out.

Gaelic4Girls 2018 will culminate with blitz days in each of the provinces later in the year.

Gaelic4Girls: Celebrating 10 years of increasing participation and growth in clubs across Ireland and Britain.

G4G is a 12 week programme incorporating coaching sessions with fun non-competitive blitzes aimed at increasing participation in Ladies Gaelic Football. The programme targets girls aged between 8-12 years who are not currently registered with a Ladies Gaelic Football club.