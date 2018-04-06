15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Call for empty heritage buildings across Galway to be turned into community hubs

By GBFM News
April 6, 2018

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Empty heritage buildings across Galway could be transformed into community hubs under the Government’s €1bn rural regeneration and development fund.

That’s according to Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon who says now is the time for local stakeholders to come together and develop business plans.

He says there are iconic heritage landmarks in every town and village across East Galway – many of which have fallen out of active use.

Fine Gael Minister Cannon says the potential for their use as community hubs is enormous.

