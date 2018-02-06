15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway Teams Up With Kingfisher Club and Aerogen for March 8k Event in aid of Jigsaw

February 6, 2018

NUI Galway, in association with the Kingfisher Club and Aerogen, will host its fifth annual charity 8k Run/Walk on Saturday, 10 March at 10am. This is the first time the 8k will be held in spring and it will appeal to lots of people who want to get fit and healthy for 2018. The popular event consists of a traffic-free, mixed terrain route around the University’s campus and along the banks of the river Corrib. The event is open to everyone, with runners and walkers of all fitness levels catered for.
Entry to the event is €25 with all proceeds going to Jigsaw Galway, the official charity partner. A special early bird rate of €20 is available before Saturday, 24 February, with further discounts for group entries.

Jigsaw Galway is a free and confidential support service that promotes the mental health and well-being of young people, aged 15-25, living in Galway city and county. Jigsaw also provides advice and guidance to parents, family members, friends and other professionals who are worried about a young person.
NUI Galway Vice-President for the Student Experience, Dr Pat Morgan said: “We have been building on the success of our 8k event on campus year on year. Over 700 people now take part, and we look forward to welcoming staff, students, alumni, friends and neighbours to the University campus to enjoy the outdoors and improve their health and wellbeing. It is the flattest and friendliest 8k course in the country, so book your place today!”
To help participants prepare for the event, Aerogen will host a Sign-Up Day for anyone interested on Friday, 9 March from 12pm-2pm in the Insight Building at the front of the IDA Business Park, Dangan. Representatives from Kingfisher Club and Jigsaw will also be present to assist with sign-ups and answer any questions.
The Kingfisher Club and the NUI Galway Sports Unit are also organising meet-and-train sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday at 1pm and Wednesday at 6pm departing from the Sports Centre on the NUI Galway campus. The sessions are free-of-charge and open to all.

To register for the NUI Galway 8K please log on to the Run Ireland Website https://www.runireland.com/events/165325
Updates are also available on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NUIGalway.8kRun
All queries on the event can be sent to [email protected]

 

At the official launch of this year’s NUI Galway 8k on 10 March were, standing l-r: Nicky Lawlor (NUI Galway student), Joe Cosgrove (Kingfisher Club), Kathy Hynes (NUI Galway), Lorcán Ó Maoileannaigh (NUI Galway Students Union), Justin McDermott (Jigsaw Galway), Dr Jane Walsh and John Hannon (NUI Galway), and seated l-r: Sarah Quinn (NUI Galway student), Fran Keating (Aerogen), Dr Pat Morgan and Mike Heskin (NUI Galway), and Andrew Forde (NUI Galway Students Union). Photo by Aengus McMahon.

