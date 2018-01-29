15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 million euro for social housing in the city

By GBFM News
January 29, 2018

Time posted: 12:30 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 12 million euro has been allocated for 57 new social homes on the east side of the city.

Minister for Community Development and Galway West T.D Seán Kyne has confirmed the funding of 12.5 million euro to the city council.

It’s part of the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland ‘Local Authority Housing Construction Programme’.

10.7million euro will be spend on building 50 new homes off the Monivea Road near Rocklands Avenue in Ballybane.

A further 1.8 million euro will be spent on homes at a site in Ballybrit near Ballybrit Court, ear-marked for older people.

