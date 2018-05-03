15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

4000 new voters register at NUI Galway and GMIT

By GBFM News
May 3, 2018

Time posted: 1:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 4000 students in Galway have registered to vote for the first time ahead of the upcoming abortion referendum.

The Union of Students in Ireland has been running registration drives on campuses across the country.

Nearly 27-thousand students have registered to vote for the first time in the run up to the referendum.

GMIT has registered up to 1,079 new voters, and NUIG has registered up to over 2,900.

The USI says it expects these numbers to increase before the registration deadline on Tuesday.

For more on this story tune in at 3…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
