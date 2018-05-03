4000 new voters register at NUI Galway and GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 4000 students in Galway have registered to vote for the first time ahead of the upcoming abortion referendum.

The Union of Students in Ireland has been running registration drives on campuses across the country.

Nearly 27-thousand students have registered to vote for the first time in the run up to the referendum.

GMIT has registered up to 1,079 new voters, and NUIG has registered up to over 2,900.

The USI says it expects these numbers to increase before the registration deadline on Tuesday.

