40 percent of first time mothers at Portiuncula Hospital have Caesareans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four in ten first-time mothers attending Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have Caesarean sections.

A new guide to national maternity services reveals that the rate of Caesareans and inductions is increasing for first-time mothers across Ireland.

According to the Irish Times, Cuidiú – which produced the Bump2Babe report – says an increase in Caesarean rates indicate an increase of births to older and more obese women, where labour presents more complications.

For more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 10…