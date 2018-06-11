15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

40 percent of first time mothers at Portiuncula Hospital have Caesareans

By GBFM News
June 11, 2018

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Four in ten first-time mothers attending Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe have Caesarean sections.

A new guide to national maternity services reveals that the rate of Caesareans and inductions is increasing for first-time mothers across Ireland.

According to the Irish Times, Cuidiú – which produced the Bump2Babe report – says an increase in Caesarean rates indicate an increase of births to older and more obese women, where labour presents more complications.

