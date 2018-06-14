15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

4 thousand homes across Galway without power following Storm Hector

By GBFM News
June 14, 2018

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 4 thousand homes, farms and businesses in Galway have been left without power this morning because of Storm Hector.

The areas affected by power outages are Maam/Cornamona, Headford, Shrule, Ahascragh, Athenry and Gort.

An orange wind warning remains in place for Galway, Mayo, Sligo Donegal.

There are also reports of fallen trees and debris across the county, particularly on smaller roads and Gardaí are urging motorists to take care.

