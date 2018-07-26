39 thousand Galway households reliant on State intervention for broadband

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 39 thousand Galway households are relying on State-led intervention under the Government’s national broadband plan.

The remaining 71 percent are to be served by commercial operators.

11 percent of Galway households are due to receive high speed broadband under Eir’s ongoing rural deployment.

This has already provided a service to almost 14 thousand premises in the county.

Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy has hit out at the continued delays in the signing of the contract for the National Broadband Plan.

There is only one company – Enet – left in the running after eir pulled out of the process earlier this year.

Deputy Murphy says the provision of quality broadband for rural Ireland is not a luxury, it is a matter of necessity for survival, hear more from him at 11…