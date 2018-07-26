15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

39 thousand Galway households reliant on State intervention for broadband

By GBFM News
July 26, 2018

Time posted: 10:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 39 thousand Galway households are relying on State-led intervention under the Government’s national broadband plan.

The remaining 71 percent are to be served by commercial operators.

11 percent of Galway households are due to receive high speed broadband under Eir’s ongoing rural deployment.

This has already provided a service to almost 14 thousand premises in the county.

Roscommon/Galway TD Eugene Murphy has hit out at the continued delays in the signing of the contract for the National Broadband Plan.

There is only one company – Enet – left in the running after eir pulled out of the process earlier this year.

Deputy Murphy says the provision of quality broadband for rural Ireland is not a luxury, it is a matter of necessity for survival, hear more from him at 11…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
Countdown Continues To 2018 Loughrea Triathlon Festival – The Interviews – Tomás Mangan
July 26, 2018
Inaugural meeting of mother and baby homes forum
July 26, 2018
Galway T.D. calls for changes to farm inspection procedures
July 26, 2018
Number of allegations against Galway Gardai falls significantly

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 26, 2018
Galway GAA Fundraising Draw Fast Approaching On August 11th
July 26, 2018
All-Ireland Ladies U16 A FINAL – Galway 3-16 Kerry 3-13 (A.E.T.)
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK