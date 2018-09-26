370 thousand euro worth of drugs seized in city up to August

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 371 thousand euro worth of drugs has been seized in the city and Salthill garda division up to the end of August.

The latest garda figures, which were presented at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week, show that the biggest seizure was for cannabis.

Gardaí in the city and Salthill seized cannabis with a total street value of 160 thousand euro.

71 thousand euro worth of cocaine and 48 thousand euro worth of ecstasy was seized.

Gardaí also seized 18 thousand euro worth of heroin and a further 72 thousand euro worth of other types of drugs.

Despite these seizures, the number of incidents of sale or supply of drugs decreased by 13 per cent, while simple possession incidents were down by 7 per cent.

Superintendent Marie Skehill told the JPC meeting that the waiting list for the methadone clinic in Galway has reduced from a 6-month wait to a one-week wait.