330 thousand euro for development of Inis Oirr pier

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 330 thousand euro has been approved to progress the development of Inis Oírr pier on the Aran Islands.

The funding has been announced by Minister of State Joe McHugh, and will be used to appoint Consultant Engineers for the project.

Punch Consulting Engineers will design the works programme, and prepare the paperwork for the construction tenders.

Meanwhile, Minister McHugh has announced that funding of almost 3,000 euro has been ringfenced for a feasibility study on a Connemara community project.

Forbairt Pobail Mhaigh Cuilinn will use the funds to carry out a study on the proposed development of a community centre.