3,000 Athletes Expected for 2018 Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway 8K On The 11th August

GCH who are one of Ireland’s largest athletics clubs, will host the 33rd edition of the famous Streets of Galway 8K road-race on Saturday 11th August at 7pm around the city centre and Salthill. This event is the jewel in the crown of road races in the West and is a fixture on the Irish running calendar. The race route starts at Fr Griffin Road in the city and takes in many of the sights of Galway city. including the Spanish Arch, Eyre Square , the landmark Galway Cathedral and NUI Galway early on in the race. The course then routes out towards Salthill, past Pearse Stadium and then back in on the ‘Prom’ along Galway Bay for the last , fast section into the finish at the historic Claddagh.

John was joined in studio by Claire Henry of the Galway Clinic and by Brian Bruton and David Glynn of Galway City Harriers

To Enter go to https://endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=53285254®now=awe-regnow