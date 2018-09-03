30 housing units approved for Terryland in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 30 housing units have been approved for Terryland in the city.

The development led by Montane Developments (Ireland) Limited has been granted permission with 22 conditions attached.

The development to be located at Coolough Road will involve the construction of 30 housing units.

This will include six semi-detached houses, four terrace houses, 10 ground floor apartments and 10 duplex maisonettes.

There will also be 30 car parking spaces as well as a new access road.

County planners have attached a list of 22 conditions.

One states a 20 metre buffer zone is to be erected around a monument mass rock in the area prior to the commencement of any development.

Landscaping of the site is to be carried out within three months of the completion of the development or within the first planting season.

Communal opens spaces and access ways are to be maintained by a management company.