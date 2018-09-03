15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

30 housing units approved for Terryland in city

By GBFM News
September 3, 2018

Time posted: 6:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 30 housing units have been approved for Terryland in the city.

The development led by Montane Developments (Ireland) Limited has been granted permission with 22 conditions attached.

The development to be located at Coolough Road will involve the construction of 30 housing units.

This will include six semi-detached houses, four terrace houses, 10 ground floor apartments and 10 duplex maisonettes.

There will also be 30 car parking spaces as well as a new access road.

County planners have attached a list of 22 conditions.

One states a 20 metre buffer zone is to be erected around a monument mass rock in the area prior to the commencement of any development.

Landscaping of the site is to be carried out within three months of the completion of the development or within the first planting season.

Communal opens spaces and access ways are to be maintained by a management company.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Funding to improve community infrastructure in Lawrencetown
September 3, 2018
Funding to improve community infrastructure in Lawrencetown
September 3, 2018
Delays likely as council leads workworks between Knockdoe and Claregalway
September 3, 2018
Green light for mixed use development in Moycullen

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 3, 2018
Brave Galway Minor Footballers Fall To Kerry In All-Ireland Final
September 3, 2018
Abbeyknockmoy Handball Homecoming
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK