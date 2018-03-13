15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

3 Galway golfers on Irish Boys Team v France

By Sport GBFM
March 13, 2018

Time posted: 11:16 am

Three young Galway golfers will be in involved in the first event in the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit next week, as Ireland boys travel to France (22-23 March) for first match of season. The Golfing Union of Ireland have called up 16 boys for international duty as the season gets underway with away matches against France and Wales.

AIG Irish Close runner-up from 2017 David Kitt from Athenry Golf Club (pictured) is among the players making the trip to France alongside clubmate Allan Hill and Luke O’Neill from Connemara Golf Club. A separate team of 8 has been selected to travel to Wales on March 24th-25th.

Selection in full for Ireland Boys v France at Terre Blanche (Le Riou Course) 22nd-23rd March:

John Brady (Rosslare), Charlie Denvir (Elm Park), Jack Doherty (Carton House), Allan Hill (Athenry), David Kitt (Athenry), Tom McKibbin (Holywood), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Luke O’Neill (Connemara).

Players will accumulate points for the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit with wins or halved matches in both encounters. These matches form part of the GUI’s High Performance programme for Junior Golf in 2018. The GUI’s High Performance Programme is supported by Sport Ireland and Sport NI.

