270 thousand euro underspend on Galway county schemes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 270 thousand euro of 2016 funding paid to the local authority in County Galway for various schemes has been unspent.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil T.D Eugene Murphy, who says the underspend has been in the CLÁR, Rural Recreation, REDZ and Town and Village Renewal Schemes.

The Galway-Roscommon deputy says the application process for community groups involves a lot of red tape and needs to be made more accessible.

Deputy Murphy is calling on Minister for Community and Rural Development to review the schemes so funding does not go unspent.