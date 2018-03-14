15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

270 thousand euro underspend on Galway county schemes

By GBFM News
March 14, 2018

Time posted: 12:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 270 thousand euro of 2016 funding paid to the local authority in County Galway for various schemes has been unspent.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil T.D Eugene Murphy, who says the underspend has been in the CLÁR, Rural Recreation, REDZ and Town and Village Renewal Schemes.

The Galway-Roscommon deputy says the application process for community groups involves a lot of red tape and needs to be made more accessible.

Deputy Murphy is calling on Minister for Community and Rural Development to review the schemes so funding does not go unspent.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE: GALWAY BACK IN DIVISION 1 FINAL FOR FIRST TIME IN TWELVE YEARS
March 14, 2018
MEP Marian Harkin seriously concerned over UK’s attitude to border
March 14, 2018
Agreement reached to ensure survival of city-based Time4Us family service
March 14, 2018
Revenue settles 5 Galway tax default cases for €1.5m

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 14, 2018
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE: GALWAY BACK IN DIVISION 1 FINAL FOR FIRST TIME IN TWELVE YEARS
March 14, 2018
GFP Ladies HEC All-Stars and Rising Stars Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK