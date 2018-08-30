259 people recorded as homeless in Galway region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 259 people were recorded as homeless in the Galway area at the end of July.

The Western region recorded a total homeless figure of 287, with 26 in Mayo and two in Roscommon.

The family homelessness figure for the West stands at 209.

The latest numbers from the Government show nationally 9,891 men, women and children are currently in emergency accommodation.

The scale of the figures have led to calls for the Housing Minister’s resignation.

Homeless campaigner Father Peter Mc Verry says Fine Gael isn’t taking the situation seriously enough, tune in at 2…