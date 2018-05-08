2,500 cyclists to take part in the ŠKODA Tour de Conamara 2018

ŠKODA dealership, Monaghan & Sons, to host pre-tour event

The inaugural ‘ŠKODA Celtic Cycle Series 2018’ will kick off with the renowned Tour de Conamara in Co. Galway on Saturday 26th May, as 2,500 cyclists take to the saddle for one of Ireland’s most popular cycling events. This year’s event, which sold out in record time, has attracted cyclists from around the world, with

participants having the option of two route distances – 80km and for those that like a challenge, 140km.

To ensure all participants and their bikes are in good shape in advance of the cycle, ŠKODA’s Galway dealership, Monaghan & Sons located on the Tuam Road, are hosting a pre-tour ‘Pasta and Power Up’ event from 4.30pm to 8.30pm on Friday 25th May. During this time, all participants can sign-in for the cycle and collect their goody bag while they will also be served with refreshments and a pre-race meal. A dedicated bike mechanic will also be on-hand in the showroom, for last minute fine tuning, free of charge. Cyclists can avail of discounted ŠKODA cycling merchandise.

ŠKODA’s ‘SMOOTH RIDERS’ leg waxing event in aid of the Simon Community will also be taking place in Monaghan & Sons, whereby cyclists can come along to get their legs waxed ahead of the cycle. Monaghan & Sons are supporting the Simon community by giving free entry to the Tour de Conamara, once sponsorship is raised. A draw for a ŠKODA Road bike will also take place on the night and tickets are available from the Simon Community or in Monaghan & Sons, Tuam Road, Galway.

Both the 80km and 140km routes will travel through some of Ireland’s most scenic areas, as they cycle with the backdrop of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Along with pre-event activity, ŠKODA will also be looking after participants on the day. Bike mechanics will be available in the ŠKODA Dome at the event start in Clifden, should cyclists need any last minute tweaks. There will be a team of masseuses from the Institute of Sports Massage Therapy for complimentary post event rub downs and after cyclists cross the finish line, they will receive a well-earned 2018 ŠKODA Tour de Conamara medal.

This year, Conamara will also host a number of events for cyclists and families as part of this cycling fest. There will be music and entertainment the night before the main event and the night of the ŠKODA Tour de Conamara, taking place in the Clifden Station Hose Hotel, EJ Kings, Lowrys and lots more venues throughout the area.

Research conducted by sports tourism specialists W2 Consulting has showed that last year’s event was worth over €800,000 to the local economy based on bed nights and direct expenditure, which took place around the event. This highlights the importance of such sports tourism events to regional economies.

Speaking ahead of the event, Leo Monaghan of Monaghan & Sons said: “We are delighted to be involved with this year’s Tour de Conamara. It’s a world-class festival which always attracts a huge level of interest from home and abroad. We’re looking forward to welcoming cyclists to our showroom for the ‘Pasta & Power up’ event on Friday, 25th May for some pre-tour fueling and fine tuning. The atmosphere in the showroom should be electric, as typically over 1,000 people pass through the doors. All of us at Monaghan & Sons would like to wish the cyclists well on the day.”

Also speaking about the event, Mark O’Connell, event organiser, said:“We are absolutely delighted with the level of interest from international and nationally based cyclists. The demand for places in the event continues to soar and is the real kick start to the Irish cycling sportive season. It is widely considered Ireland’s most picturesque Sportive and Clifden is preparing to welcome almost 4,000 people between cyclists, family and friends.

For further information on the ŠKODA Tour de Conamara go to http://www.tourdeconamara.com/ or visit http://www.celticseries.ie/

