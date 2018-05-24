15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

240 Athletes To Represent Galway at Aldi Community Games National Finals This Weekend

By Sport GBFM
May 24, 2018

Time posted: 6:44 pm

This weekend over 240 young people will represent Galway in the Individual Events and Team events at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in University of Limerick. In the Individual events there are Ninety One Competitors travelling and Eight Teams representing Galway and Connacht at the Games.

The Athletes are as follows…..

Boys Swimming

U/8 Free      Daithi Linnane Gort

U/10 free     Patrick Conneally NBT

U/12 Free    Kayla McKeon Ballinasloe

U/14 Free    John Patten   Salthill/Claddagh.

U/16 Free    Diarmuid O’Rourke Cortoon/Lavally.

U/10 Back  Alban Harte Salthill/Claddagh

U/12 Back  Ross Brennan NBT

U/14 Back  Odhran Melia Cortoon/Lavally

U/16 Back  David Doran Gort

U/12 Breast Michael Cunningham Smyth Salthill/Claddagh

U/14 Breast Leon McKeon Ballinasloe

U/14 Butterfly Aonghus Cooke Caherlistrane/Kilcoona

U/16 Butterfly Sean Brennan Tuam

U/13 Squad Salthill/Claddagh

 

Girls Swimming

U/8 Free      Katie Railton Tuam

U/10 free     Aoibhinn Waters Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/12 Free    Rory Igoe Tuam

U/14 Free    Bernadette Kenny Salthill/Claddagh

U/16 Free    Paula Crissan Galway City East

U/10 Back  Sarah Connaughton Galway City East

U/12 Back  Sarah Dolan Ballinasloe

U/14 Back  Sorcha Brenna Tuam

U/16 Back  Adrianna Kazimierczal Galway City E

U/12 Breast Michelle Railton Tuam

U/14 Butterfly Ava McKeon Ballinasloe

U/16 Butterfly Hannah Durkin Kinvara

U/13 Squad Salthill/Claddagh

 

Boys Gymnastics       

U/9 Aaron Flately Kinvara

U/13 Rory Connolly NBT

 

Girls Gymnastics

U/9 Siofra Lordan Kinvara

U/13 Ruby Moore Galway City East

U/11 Fern White Kinvara

 

U/13 Boys Cross Country

Cian McNeilis Athenry

Kyle Fitzgerald Claregalway/Lackagh

Charlie Conneely Kinvara

Matthew Mears Kinvara

Ronan Duggan Claregalway/Lackagh

 

U/12 Boys Cross Country

Mark Rooney Athenry

Tommy O’Connor Bullaun/New Inn

Leon Carroll DRA

Sean Doggett Athenry

Ross Mitchell Tuam

Cian Halligan Tuam

 

Boys Duathlon

Ralf Bodemar, Athenry

 

U/13 Girls Cross Country

Isabelle Burke Galway City East

Aoibhe Joyce Salthill/Claddagh

Kayla Madden Athenry

Tara Kenny Claregalway/Lackagh

Leonora Church Athenry

 

U/12 Girls

Louise McGrath Bullaun/New Inn

Siobhan Geaney Kinvara

Caoimhe Fahey Kilbeacanty

Emily Dillon Bullaun/New Inn

Mary B Cosgrove Bullaun/New Inn

Aisling Geaney Kinvara

 

U/14 Girls

Abigal O’Shea Athenry

Roisin Geaney Kinvara

Clodagh O’Meara

Leanne Nic Dhonnacha Galway C.E

 

Girls Duathlon

Nina Bodamer Athenry

 

Boys Art

U/8    Ross Beattie Craughwell

U/10  Joe O’Grady Tuam

U/12  Daniel Cooke Athenry

U/14  Andrew Gordon Salthill/Claddagh

 

Girls Art

U/8    Sarah Cronin Claregalway/Lackagh

U/10  Karla Clancy Craughwell

U/12  Lauryn McCahill Claregalway/Lackagh

U/14  Fiona Waters Craughwell

U/16  Giovanna A. De Melo Brito Athenry

 

Boys Handwriting

U/10 Lance Librea Kinvara

U/12 Eanna Coyne Caherlistrane/Kilcoona

 

Girls Handwriting

U/10 Kristy Bohan Caherlistrane/Kilcoona

U/12 Ava Bohan Caherlistrane/Kilcoona

 

Girls Model Making

U/10 Megan McDonagh Caherlistrane /Kilcoona

U/12 Lillian Walsh Craughwell

U/14 Luisne Keane Moylough/MT’Bellew

 

Solo Talent          

U/12 Solo Music Eabha McDonagh NBT

U/12 Solo Singing Aisling Corry Bullaun/New Inn

U/16 Solo Music Fiona McDonagh NBT

U/16 Singing Aimee Carty NBT

U/12 Solo Dance Grace O’Connell Kinvara

U/12 Solo Music Eabha McDonagh NBT

 

Galway Teams Qualified from the Connaught Finals To National Finals   25th to 27th May 2018

U/14 Table Quiz Ardrahan

U/11 M Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/13 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/13 B Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/16 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/16 B Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/13 M Chess Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/11 Mini Rugby Ballinalsoe

U/10  Boys Indoor Soccer Claregalway /Lackagh

U/13  Choir Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/14 Debating  Salthill Claddagh

Group Singing U/16 Bullaun/New Inn

Group Music U/16 Bullaun/New Inn

Group Disco Dance U/12 DRA

Group Disco Dance U/16 Bullaun/New Inn

Project Bullaun/New Inn

 

 

Sport
Change of date for AIG Cups & Shields & Irish Mixed Foursomes

