240 Athletes To Represent Galway at Aldi Community Games National Finals This Weekend

This weekend over 240 young people will represent Galway in the Individual Events and Team events at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in University of Limerick. In the Individual events there are Ninety One Competitors travelling and Eight Teams representing Galway and Connacht at the Games.
The Athletes are as follows…..
Boys Swimming
U/8 Free Daithi Linnane Gort
U/10 free Patrick Conneally NBT
U/12 Free Kayla McKeon Ballinasloe
U/14 Free John Patten Salthill/Claddagh.
U/16 Free Diarmuid O’Rourke Cortoon/Lavally.
U/10 Back Alban Harte Salthill/Claddagh
U/12 Back Ross Brennan NBT
U/14 Back Odhran Melia Cortoon/Lavally
U/16 Back David Doran Gort
U/12 Breast Michael Cunningham Smyth Salthill/Claddagh
U/14 Breast Leon McKeon Ballinasloe
U/14 Butterfly Aonghus Cooke Caherlistrane/Kilcoona
U/16 Butterfly Sean Brennan Tuam
U/13 Squad Salthill/Claddagh
Girls Swimming
U/8 Free Katie Railton Tuam
U/10 free Aoibhinn Waters Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/12 Free Rory Igoe Tuam
U/14 Free Bernadette Kenny Salthill/Claddagh
U/16 Free Paula Crissan Galway City East
U/10 Back Sarah Connaughton Galway City East
U/12 Back Sarah Dolan Ballinasloe
U/14 Back Sorcha Brenna Tuam
U/16 Back Adrianna Kazimierczal Galway City E
U/12 Breast Michelle Railton Tuam
U/14 Butterfly Ava McKeon Ballinasloe
U/16 Butterfly Hannah Durkin Kinvara
U/13 Squad Salthill/Claddagh
Boys Gymnastics
U/9 Aaron Flately Kinvara
U/13 Rory Connolly NBT
Girls Gymnastics
U/9 Siofra Lordan Kinvara
U/13 Ruby Moore Galway City East
U/11 Fern White Kinvara
U/13 Boys Cross Country
Cian McNeilis Athenry
Kyle Fitzgerald Claregalway/Lackagh
Charlie Conneely Kinvara
Matthew Mears Kinvara
Ronan Duggan Claregalway/Lackagh
U/12 Boys Cross Country
Mark Rooney Athenry
Tommy O’Connor Bullaun/New Inn
Leon Carroll DRA
Sean Doggett Athenry
Ross Mitchell Tuam
Cian Halligan Tuam
Boys Duathlon
Ralf Bodemar, Athenry
U/13 Girls Cross Country
Isabelle Burke Galway City East
Aoibhe Joyce Salthill/Claddagh
Kayla Madden Athenry
Tara Kenny Claregalway/Lackagh
Leonora Church Athenry
U/12 Girls
Louise McGrath Bullaun/New Inn
Siobhan Geaney Kinvara
Caoimhe Fahey Kilbeacanty
Emily Dillon Bullaun/New Inn
Mary B Cosgrove Bullaun/New Inn
Aisling Geaney Kinvara
U/14 Girls
Abigal O’Shea Athenry
Roisin Geaney Kinvara
Clodagh O’Meara
Leanne Nic Dhonnacha Galway C.E
Girls Duathlon
Nina Bodamer Athenry
Boys Art
U/8 Ross Beattie Craughwell
U/10 Joe O’Grady Tuam
U/12 Daniel Cooke Athenry
U/14 Andrew Gordon Salthill/Claddagh
Girls Art
U/8 Sarah Cronin Claregalway/Lackagh
U/10 Karla Clancy Craughwell
U/12 Lauryn McCahill Claregalway/Lackagh
U/14 Fiona Waters Craughwell
U/16 Giovanna A. De Melo Brito Athenry
Boys Handwriting
U/10 Lance Librea Kinvara
U/12 Eanna Coyne Caherlistrane/Kilcoona
Girls Handwriting
U/10 Kristy Bohan Caherlistrane/Kilcoona
U/12 Ava Bohan Caherlistrane/Kilcoona
Girls Model Making
U/10 Megan McDonagh Caherlistrane /Kilcoona
U/12 Lillian Walsh Craughwell
U/14 Luisne Keane Moylough/MT’Bellew
Solo Talent
U/12 Solo Music Eabha McDonagh NBT
U/12 Solo Singing Aisling Corry Bullaun/New Inn
U/16 Solo Music Fiona McDonagh NBT
U/16 Singing Aimee Carty NBT
U/12 Solo Dance Grace O’Connell Kinvara
Galway Teams Qualified from the Connaught Finals To National Finals 25th to 27th May 2018
U/14 Table Quiz Ardrahan
U/11 M Basketball Oranmore/Maree
U/13 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree
U/13 B Basketball Oranmore/Maree
U/16 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree
U/16 B Basketball Oranmore/Maree
U/13 M Chess Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/11 Mini Rugby Ballinalsoe
U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer Claregalway /Lackagh
U/13 Choir Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna
U/14 Debating Salthill Claddagh
Group Singing U/16 Bullaun/New Inn
Group Music U/16 Bullaun/New Inn
Group Disco Dance U/12 DRA
Group Disco Dance U/16 Bullaun/New Inn
Project Bullaun/New Inn