240 Athletes To Represent Galway at Aldi Community Games National Finals This Weekend

This weekend over 240 young people will represent Galway in the Individual Events and Team events at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in University of Limerick. In the Individual events there are Ninety One Competitors travelling and Eight Teams representing Galway and Connacht at the Games.

The Athletes are as follows…..

Boys Swimming

U/8 Free Daithi Linnane Gort

U/10 free Patrick Conneally NBT

U/12 Free Kayla McKeon Ballinasloe

U/14 Free John Patten Salthill/Claddagh.

U/16 Free Diarmuid O’Rourke Cortoon/Lavally.

U/10 Back Alban Harte Salthill/Claddagh

U/12 Back Ross Brennan NBT

U/14 Back Odhran Melia Cortoon/Lavally

U/16 Back David Doran Gort

U/12 Breast Michael Cunningham Smyth Salthill/Claddagh

U/14 Breast Leon McKeon Ballinasloe

U/14 Butterfly Aonghus Cooke Caherlistrane/Kilcoona

U/16 Butterfly Sean Brennan Tuam

U/13 Squad Salthill/Claddagh

Girls Swimming

U/8 Free Katie Railton Tuam

U/10 free Aoibhinn Waters Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/12 Free Rory Igoe Tuam

U/14 Free Bernadette Kenny Salthill/Claddagh

U/16 Free Paula Crissan Galway City East

U/10 Back Sarah Connaughton Galway City East

U/12 Back Sarah Dolan Ballinasloe

U/14 Back Sorcha Brenna Tuam

U/16 Back Adrianna Kazimierczal Galway City E

U/12 Breast Michelle Railton Tuam

U/14 Butterfly Ava McKeon Ballinasloe

U/16 Butterfly Hannah Durkin Kinvara

U/13 Squad Salthill/Claddagh

Boys Gymnastics

U/9 Aaron Flately Kinvara

U/13 Rory Connolly NBT

Girls Gymnastics

U/9 Siofra Lordan Kinvara

U/13 Ruby Moore Galway City East

U/11 Fern White Kinvara

U/13 Boys Cross Country

Cian McNeilis Athenry

Kyle Fitzgerald Claregalway/Lackagh

Charlie Conneely Kinvara

Matthew Mears Kinvara

Ronan Duggan Claregalway/Lackagh

U/12 Boys Cross Country

Mark Rooney Athenry

Tommy O’Connor Bullaun/New Inn

Leon Carroll DRA

Sean Doggett Athenry

Ross Mitchell Tuam

Cian Halligan Tuam

Boys Duathlon

Ralf Bodemar, Athenry

U/13 Girls Cross Country

Isabelle Burke Galway City East

Aoibhe Joyce Salthill/Claddagh

Kayla Madden Athenry

Tara Kenny Claregalway/Lackagh

Leonora Church Athenry

U/12 Girls

Louise McGrath Bullaun/New Inn

Siobhan Geaney Kinvara

Caoimhe Fahey Kilbeacanty

Emily Dillon Bullaun/New Inn

Mary B Cosgrove Bullaun/New Inn

Aisling Geaney Kinvara

U/14 Girls

Abigal O’Shea Athenry

Roisin Geaney Kinvara

Clodagh O’Meara

Leanne Nic Dhonnacha Galway C.E

Girls Duathlon

Nina Bodamer Athenry

Boys Art

U/8 Ross Beattie Craughwell

U/10 Joe O’Grady Tuam

U/12 Daniel Cooke Athenry

U/14 Andrew Gordon Salthill/Claddagh

Girls Art

U/8 Sarah Cronin Claregalway/Lackagh

U/10 Karla Clancy Craughwell

U/12 Lauryn McCahill Claregalway/Lackagh

U/14 Fiona Waters Craughwell

U/16 Giovanna A. De Melo Brito Athenry

Boys Handwriting

U/10 Lance Librea Kinvara

U/12 Eanna Coyne Caherlistrane/Kilcoona

Girls Handwriting

U/10 Kristy Bohan Caherlistrane/Kilcoona

U/12 Ava Bohan Caherlistrane/Kilcoona

Girls Model Making

U/10 Megan McDonagh Caherlistrane /Kilcoona

U/12 Lillian Walsh Craughwell

U/14 Luisne Keane Moylough/MT’Bellew

Solo Talent

U/12 Solo Music Eabha McDonagh NBT

U/12 Solo Singing Aisling Corry Bullaun/New Inn

U/16 Solo Music Fiona McDonagh NBT

U/16 Singing Aimee Carty NBT

U/12 Solo Dance Grace O’Connell Kinvara

Galway Teams Qualified from the Connaught Finals To National Finals 25th to 27th May 2018

U/14 Table Quiz Ardrahan

U/11 M Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/13 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/13 B Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/16 G Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/16 B Basketball Oranmore/Maree

U/13 M Chess Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/11 Mini Rugby Ballinalsoe

U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer Claregalway /Lackagh

U/13 Choir Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna

U/14 Debating Salthill Claddagh

Group Singing U/16 Bullaun/New Inn

Group Music U/16 Bullaun/New Inn

Group Disco Dance U/12 DRA

Group Disco Dance U/16 Bullaun/New Inn

Project Bullaun/New Inn