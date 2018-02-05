15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

230 people caught speeding across the county in last five weeks

By GBFM News
February 5, 2018

Time posted: 12:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 230 people have been caught speeding across the county since the beginning of the year

The latest Garda figures have been revealed at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee at county hall this afternoon

17 Galway motorists have been caught drink driving since January 1st, while a further 10 were detected driving without insurance

Gardai say a speed detection vehicle which broke down will likely not be replaced, and the loss of the equipment is partly to blame for a sharp drop of over half in speeding detections compared to the same period last year

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway academic to re-enact political protest at Dublin Castle
Mervue United into FAI Junior Cup quarter finals
February 5, 2018
Over 1 million euro for technology equipment for Galway schools
February 5, 2018
Cancer is Galway’s leading cause of death and illness according to life insurance claims
February 5, 2018
Galway academic to re-enact political protest at Dublin Castle

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 5, 2018
Local Soccer Results
February 5, 2018
Galway jockey Derek O’Connor lands Irish Gold Cup on board Edwulf
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK