214 children supported by COPE Galway domestic abuse services last year

October 10, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 214 children were supported by COPE Galway domestic abuse services last year.

The local charity launched its annual report today with a particular focus on the impact of domestic violence on children.

The report reveals that 441 children who sought refuge with their mothers could not be accommodated at the refuge due to a lack of space.

Speaking at the launch Domestic Abuse Service Manager Dr. Carol Baumann says women and children will not be turned away and alternative arrangements will always be made.

As part of today’s launch, delegates also heard individual stories from clients who have used COPE Galway’s services.

Tune in to FYI Galway from 5 for a special feature on COPE Galway.

