15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

2020 bid book producer says project cannot be delivered as planned despite constructive meeting

By GBFM News
October 6, 2018

Time posted: 10:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A producer of the bid-book that secured the Capital of Culture title for Galway says the 2020 project cannot be delivered as originally envisioned.

Petal Pilley, Director of the Blue Teapot Theatre Company, was among those in attendance at a high-level meeting held last evening on the project.

She’s describing the event – held between cultural organisations involved in the project and the CEO’s of Galway’s local authorities – as ‘constructive’.

However, she feels it’s not possible to deliver the project as outlined in the bid-book due to widely reported funding cuts.

Ms. Pilley does believe last evening’s meeting is a positive step forward – to hear more from Ms. Pilley, tune into Galway Bay fm news.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 6th October, 2018
Galway’s Emma Slevin announced as Ireland’s Flag Bearer for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
October 6, 2018
More time granted to complete Headford housing development
October 6, 2018
GBFM Sport takes silver at IMRO radio awards
October 6, 2018
Rally to gather support for Connemara greenway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 6, 2018
Galway’s Emma Slevin announced as Ireland’s Flag Bearer for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
October 5, 2018
Senior/Minor Hurling Championship Draws
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK