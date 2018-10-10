2019 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship fixtures

The Leinster GAA Council have confirmed the round robin fixtures for the 2019 Senior Hurling Championship with defending champions Galway set to play their 4 games in 6 weeks, including home games against Carlow and Wexford and away games against Kilkenny and Dublin. The top 2 teams will contest the Leinster final.

May 11th/12th – Galway v Carlow; Kilkenny v Dublin; Wexford bye

May 18th/19th – Carlow v Kilkenny; Dublin v Wexford; Galway bye

May 25th/26th – Galway v Wexford; Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny bye

June 1st/2nd – Carlow v Dublin; Galway, Kilkenny & Wexford bye

June 8th/9th – Wexford v Carlow; Kilkenny v Galway; Dublin bye

June 15th/16th – Wexford v Kilkenny; Dublin v Galway; Carlow bye