2018 Senior Quarter Final And Intermediate Semi-Final Draws

Senior Qtr.Finals:
- Annaghdown v St. James
- Mountbellew/Moylough v Moycullen
- Corofin v Caherlistrane
- Milltown v Salthill/Knocknacarra
Relegation Play-Off:
“A” St. Michaels v Kilconly
“B” Tuam Stars v AnCheathruRua
The winners of these two games retain their Senior Status for 2019
Final Senior Relegation Groupings:
Group 1
- LeitirMór
- Cortoon Shamrocks
- Losers of “A”
Group 2
- Barna
- Caltra
- Losers of “B”
The two top teams in the groups retain their Senior Status for 2019, the two bottom teams are relegated to Intermediate for 2019 while the two second placed teams in the Groups play-off, the loser of this game being the third team to be relegated to Intermediate for 2019.
Intermediate Semi-Finals:
- Headford v An Spideal
- Oileáin Árann v Micheál Breathnach
Intermediate Relegation Final Groupings:
Group 1
- Glenamaddy
- Athenry
- Kilkerrin/Clonberne
Group 2
- St. Brendan’s
- Carna/Cashel
- Williamstown
The two top teams in the groups retain their Intermediate Status for 2019, the two bottom teams are relegated to Junior for 2019 while the two second placed teams in the Groups play-off, the loser of this game being the third team to be relegated to Junior for 2019.