2018 Senior Quarter Final And Intermediate Semi-Final Draws

Senior Qtr.Finals:

Annaghdown v St. James Mountbellew/Moylough v Moycullen Corofin v Caherlistrane Milltown v Salthill/Knocknacarra

Relegation Play-Off:

“A” St. Michaels v Kilconly

“B” Tuam Stars v AnCheathruRua

The winners of these two games retain their Senior Status for 2019

Final Senior Relegation Groupings:

Group 1



LeitirMór Cortoon Shamrocks Losers of “A”

Group 2

Barna Caltra Losers of “B”

The two top teams in the groups retain their Senior Status for 2019, the two bottom teams are relegated to Intermediate for 2019 while the two second placed teams in the Groups play-off, the loser of this game being the third team to be relegated to Intermediate for 2019.

Intermediate Semi-Finals:

Headford v An Spideal Oileáin Árann v Micheál Breathnach

Intermediate Relegation Final Groupings:

Group 1



Glenamaddy Athenry Kilkerrin/Clonberne

Group 2

St. Brendan’s Carna/Cashel Williamstown

The two top teams in the groups retain their Intermediate Status for 2019, the two bottom teams are relegated to Junior for 2019 while the two second placed teams in the Groups play-off, the loser of this game being the third team to be relegated to Junior for 2019.