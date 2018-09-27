15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

2018 Senior Quarter Final And Intermediate Semi-Final Draws

By Sport GBFM
September 27, 2018

Time posted: 11:32 am

Senior Qtr.Finals:

  1. Annaghdown v St. James
  2. Mountbellew/Moylough v Moycullen
  3. Corofin v Caherlistrane
  4. Milltown v Salthill/Knocknacarra

 

Relegation Play-Off:

“A”     St. Michaels v Kilconly

“B”      Tuam Stars v AnCheathruRua

The winners of these two games retain their Senior Status for 2019

 

Final Senior Relegation Groupings:

Group 1

  1. LeitirMór
  2. Cortoon Shamrocks
  3. Losers of “A”

  Group 2

  1. Barna
  2. Caltra
  3. Losers of “B”

The two top teams in the groups retain their Senior Status for 2019, the two bottom teams are relegated to Intermediate for 2019 while the two second placed teams in the Groups play-off, the loser of this game being the third team to be relegated to Intermediate for 2019.

 

Intermediate Semi-Finals:

  1. Headford v An Spideal
  2. Oileáin Árann v Micheál Breathnach

Intermediate Relegation Final Groupings:

Group 1

  1. Glenamaddy
  2. Athenry
  3. Kilkerrin/Clonberne

Group 2

  1. St. Brendan’s
  2. Carna/Cashel
  3. Williamstown

The two top teams in the groups retain their Intermediate Status for 2019, the two bottom teams are relegated to Junior for 2019 while the two second placed teams in the Groups play-off, the loser of this game being the third team to be relegated to Junior for 2019.

 

