2018 New Inn Mummers Festival winners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a large crowd at the 40th Anniversary Mummers Festival in New Inn last evening.

The festival was due to take place at the beginning of the month, but was postponed following the death of local man, Sean Shea.

Kilnadeema took the major honours and the Peter J Donohoe Perpetual Trophy.

The Rambling Mummers were the runners-up.

The Best Musician Award went to Emmet Greaney of Roscommon, while the Best Dancers were Nathan Conway & Emily Greaney of Kilnadeema.

The Best Flute Player was Cianna McGarrigle of Rahan, Co. Offaly, and Sarah Keane from Roscommon took Best Singer Award.

Mark Holohan of Kilnadeema was the Best Storyteller, while Samantha Hughes of Rahan was the Most Outstanding Entertainer.

Shauna McGarrigle was deemed Best King of the Mummers.

Best Individual Awards went to Mark Holohan-Kilnadeema, Gabriel Monaghan- of the Rambling Mummers, Ann Marie Gunn-Roscommon, and Shauna McGarrigle – Rahan.