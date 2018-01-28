15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

2018 New Inn Mummers Festival winners

By GBFM News
January 28, 2018

Time posted: 1:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a large crowd at the 40th Anniversary Mummers Festival in New Inn last evening.

The festival was due to take place at the beginning of the month, but was postponed following the death of local man, Sean Shea.

Kilnadeema took the major honours and the Peter J Donohoe Perpetual Trophy.

The Rambling Mummers were the runners-up.

The Best Musician Award went to Emmet Greaney of Roscommon, while the Best Dancers were Nathan Conway & Emily Greaney of Kilnadeema.

The Best Flute Player was Cianna McGarrigle of Rahan, Co. Offaly, and Sarah Keane from Roscommon took Best Singer Award.

Mark Holohan of Kilnadeema was the Best Storyteller, while Samantha Hughes of Rahan was the Most Outstanding Entertainer.

Shauna McGarrigle was deemed Best King of the Mummers.

Best Individual Awards went to Mark Holohan-Kilnadeema, Gabriel Monaghan- of the Rambling Mummers, Ann Marie Gunn-Roscommon, and Shauna McGarrigle – Rahan.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
MATCH TRACKER National Football League Galway V Tyrone
January 28, 2018
Road improvement works to get underway on N65 near Killimor
January 27, 2018
Galway TD urges government to officially recognise Palestine
January 27, 2018
Decline in support for Michael D Higgins to serve second term

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 28, 2018
MATCH TRACKER National Football League Galway V Tyrone
January 28, 2018
MATCH TRACKER National Hurling League Galway V Antrim
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK