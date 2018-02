2018 National Elite Men’s and Women’s National Elite Boxing Championship Draws Announced

The Draws for the 2018 National Elite Men’s and Women’s National Elite Championships have been announced following today’s draws.



The tournament begins on Friday at the home of Irish boxing with Fifteen bouts decided on the opening day of competition.

Three Galway Boxers will be aiming for Elite titles, Patrick Mongan from Olympic, Kieran Molloy from Oughterard and Antoine Griffin from Celtic Eagles. All three fight on Friday night in the quarter Finals with Mongan up against Dillon Duffy from Pegasus, Molloy fights Fergal Redmond from Arklow and Griffin fights John McDonnell from Crumlin.

The Draws are as follows – Galway Boxers in Bold.

Q/Finals

February 9th (7pm)

56kg Adam Courtney (St Marys Dublin) V Evan Metcalfe (Hyland Academy)

56kg Eamon McNally (At Michaels Ant) V Thomas McCarthy (Setanta)

56kg Christian Cekiso (Portlaoise) V Tommy Casey (St Francis)

60kg Patrick Mongan (Olympic Galway) V Dillon Duffy (Pegasus)

60kg Shane Flavin (Paulstown) V George Bates (St Marys Dublin)

60kg Sean Duffy (Holy Trinity) V Francis Cleary (Ballina)

60kg Adam Kelly (Portlaoise) V Yannick Meseke (Leos)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) V Fergal Redmond (Arklow)

69kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family D) V Michael Hennessy (St Monicas)

69kg Tony McGlynn (Crumlin) V David Barrett (Rylane)

64kg Matthew McCole (Dungloe) V Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)

91+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) V Geoffrey Kavanagh (Glasnevin)

91+kg John McDonnell (Crumlin) V Antoine Griffin (Celtic Eagles)

91+kg Patrick Nevin (St Michaels Dub) V Konstantin Popovcuic (Crumlin)

91+kg Thomas Carthy (Glasnevin) V Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

Friday February 16th (7pm)

Quarter Finals

69kg Connie Vaughan (Duhallow) V Ciara Sheedy (Ardnaree)

75kg Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) V Peter Carr (Crumlin)

75kg Glory Carlos Imuala (Maynooth) V Brett McGinty (Oakleaf)

75kg John Maughan (St Marys Dublin) V Gerard French (Clonard Antrim)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise) V David Biscevas (St Saviours OBA)

81kg Brian Kennedy (St Marys Daingean) V Robert Burke (Glasnevin)

81kg Anthony Browne (St Michaels Dub) V Davit Tsotsoria (Illies GG)

91kg Kevin Sheehy (St Francis) V Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone)

S/Finals

56kg Myles Casey (St Francis) V Winner

56kg Winner V Winner

60kg Winner V Winner

60kg Winner V Winner

64kg Keith Flavin (Paulstown) V Winner

64kg Caoimhin Ferguson (Clonard A) V Colm Quinn (Castlebar)

69kg Dean Walsh (St Ibars) V Winner

69kg Winner V Winner

Saturday February 17th

S/Finals (7pm)

48kg Courtney Daly (Crumlin) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)

48kg Megan Doyle (Whitechurch) V Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D)

57kg Dervla Duffy (Mulhuddart) V Ailish McCullough (Albert Foundry)

57kg Tiegan Russell (Fr Horgans) V Michaela Walsh (Monkstown A)

69kg Grainne Walsh (Spartacus) V Winner

69kg Gillian Duffy (Bray) V Ciara Ginty (Geesala)

75kg Winner V Winner

75kg Winner V Winner

81kg Karol Blugosz (Scorpion) V Winner

81kg Winner V Caomhin Hynes (Holy Trinity)

91kg Liam Greene (South Meath) V Winner

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield) V Jason Barron (Holy Trinity)

91+kg Winner V Winner

91+kg Winner V Winner

Finals

(Finals Dates to be split between February 23/24). Line ups for each date to be confirmed)

48kg Winner V Winner

49kg Ricky Nesbitt (Carrickmacross) V Conor Jordan (St Aidans)

51kg Ceire Smith (Virginia/DCU) V Niamh Early (Ryston)

52kg Conor Quinn (Clonard Antrim) W/O

54kg Lauren Hogan (St Brigids E) V Amanda Loughlin (St Michaels Dub)

56kg Winner V Winner

57kg Winner V Winner

60kg Winner V Winner

60kg Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan) V Kellie Harrington (St Marys Dublin)

64kg Joanne Lambe (Carrickmacross) W/O

64kg Winner V Winner

69kg Winner V Winner

69kg Winner V Winner

75kg Aoife Burke (St Marys Dublin) V Christina Desmond (Fr Horgans)

75kg Winner V Winner

81kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) W/O

81kg Winner V Winner

81+kg Lisa Browne (Aglish) V Nell Fox (Rathkeale)

91kg Winner V Winner

91+kg Winner V Winner