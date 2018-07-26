2018 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals officially launched

The 2018 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals was officially launched by Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horanin Croke Park today.

The All-Ireland Poc Fada finals in hurling and camogie will be held on the Cooley Mountains on Saturday August 4th. The competition was first held in 1960 and following a short hiatus from 1970-1980, it returned in 1981 and has been ever-present on the National calendar since.

The unique GAA contest promises to be a great day of sport.

Defending senior hurling champion Tadhg Haran (Gaillimh) puts his crown on the line against a high calibre field that includes All-Star winning goalkeepers Brendan Cummins (Tipperary) and Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny). Cillian Kiely (Uíbh Fhailí) makes the step up to the senior competition having previously won the u16 competition on two occasions. His younger brother, Cathal matched that feat by winning last year’s u16 competition for the second consecutive year.

Susan Earner (Gaillimh) also returns to defend the Senior titles she captured 12 months ago.

The u16 hurling competition will have 5 competitors this year as there will be a representative of the National Post Primary Schools. Alongside the 4 provincial winners, Ryan Walsh of Thurles CBS and Tipperary, won the Schools All Ireland final competition on Leinster Hurling Final day at Croke Park and he will be hoping the experience stands to him on Annaverna.

The u16 Camogie competition will be contested by competitors from Cork, Tyrone, Offaly and Galway.

Across all competitions hurlers and camógs from 17 counties will have the opportunity to compete for an All-Ireland title.

M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Final Proceedings will get under way at 11.00am on Annaverna Mountain, Ravensdale, Co. Louth on Saturday, August 4th.

Playing Order

Senior Hurling Playing Order

1. Brendan Cummins – Tipperary

2.Paddy Mc Killian – Tyrone

3.Anthony Daly – Galway

4.Mike Flannery – Tipperary

5.Brian Connaughton – Westmeath

6.Ruairi Mc Crickard – Down

7.John Chawke – Limerick

8.Ronan Byrne – Louth

9.Declan Molloy – Leitrim

10.Cillian Kiely – Offaly

11.Eoin Murphy – Kilkenny

12. Tadhg Haran – Galway

Senior Camogie Playing Order

1.Fiona Connell – Roscommon

2.All Star Rep – TBC

3.Tracy Mc Nally – Carlow

4.Brianna O Regan – Waterford

5.Louise Duggan – Derry

6. Susan Earner – Galway

U16 Hurling Playing Order

1.Adam Donnelly – Roscommon

2.Ben Rogers – Dublin

3.Oisin Marley – Donegal

4.Kyle Shelly – Tipperary

5.Ryan Walsh – Tipperary

U16 Camogie Playing Order

1.Lisa O Riordan – Cork

2.Jane Lowry – Offaly

3.Maeve Muldoon – Galway

4.Emma Donnelly – Tyrone