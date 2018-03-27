2018 Lidl All-Ireland PPS finals dates confirmed

The dates for the Lidl All-Ireland PPS Football Finals have been confirmed by the LGFA this afternoon.

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair’s All-Ireland Senior C Football Final with Scoil Mhuire from Trim will be played on Saturday the 14th of April while the B Final between Glenamaddy Community School and Presentation Thurles will be played on the Sunday the 15th. Colaiste Bhaile Chlair’s All-Ireland Junior B Final with St Brigid’s Killarney will be played on Saturday the 21st of April. Venues and Times will be announced in due course.

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Championship Finals 2018 – Fixture dates (Times and venues TBC)

Friday 13 th April 2018

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior C Final – (Result on the Day)

St Marys H.S, Midleton, Cork v St Clare’s Comprehensive Manorhamilton Leitrim

Saturday 14 th April 2018

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior A Final – (Result on the Day)

Loreto, Clonmel, Tipperary v Loreto, Cavan

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior C Final – (Result on the Day)

Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway, Galway v Scoil Mhuire, Trim, Meath

Sunday 15 th April 2018

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Senior B Final – (Result on the Day)

Glenamaddy, Galway v Presentation, Thurles, Tipperary

Friday 20 th April

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior A Final – (Result on the Day)

ISK, Killorgin, Kerry v Loreto, Cavan

Saturday 21 st April 2018

Lidl All Ireland Post Primary School Junior B Final – (Result on the Day)

St Brigids, S.S, Killarney v Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway, Galway