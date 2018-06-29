15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

2018 Leinster Senior Hurling Final Preview – The Galway Interviews

By Sport GBFM
June 29, 2018

Time posted: 1:50 pm

Galway face Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final on Sunday next looking to win back to back titles for the first time.

This is also a chance to close the gap on the Cats in the Head to Head with Galway only winning once in their four finals meetings since entering the Leinster Championship in 2009. A 2-21 to 2-11 win in 2012.

Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh got the thoughts of players and management in the build up to Sunday’s game.

 

Sean first spoke to Ahascragh-Fohenagh’s Padraig Mannion

 

Sean then spoke to selector Frannie Forde

 

Niall caught up with Galway Captain David Burke

 

Finally, Sean spoke to Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue

 

Galway and Kilkenny in Leinster Senior Hurling Finals

2010  Kilkenny     1–19  Galway       1–12

2012  Galway       2–21  Kilkenny     2–11

2015  Kilkenny     1-25  Galway       2–15

2016  Kilkenny     1-25  Galway       0–22

Sunday’s game is LIVE on Galway Bay FM and www.galwaybayfm.ie from 4pm. 

To hear the game, click on the link HERE

Optional Headline