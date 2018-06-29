2018 Leinster Senior Hurling Final Preview – The Galway Interviews

Galway face Kilkenny in the Leinster Senior Hurling Final on Sunday next looking to win back to back titles for the first time.

This is also a chance to close the gap on the Cats in the Head to Head with Galway only winning once in their four finals meetings since entering the Leinster Championship in 2009. A 2-21 to 2-11 win in 2012.

Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh got the thoughts of players and management in the build up to Sunday’s game.

Sean first spoke to Ahascragh-Fohenagh’s Padraig Mannion

Sean then spoke to selector Frannie Forde

Niall caught up with Galway Captain David Burke

Finally, Sean spoke to Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue

Galway and Kilkenny in Leinster Senior Hurling Finals

2010 Kilkenny 1–19 Galway 1–12

2012 Galway 2–21 Kilkenny 2–11

2015 Kilkenny 1-25 Galway 2–15

2016 Kilkenny 1-25 Galway 0–22

Sunday’s game is LIVE on Galway Bay FM and www.galwaybayfm.ie from 4pm.

