2018 John West Feile Na nGael Draw Announced

April 10, 2018

The draw for the 2018 John West Feile na nGael hurling and camogie competitions were held at a meeting of the Connacht Feile committee at the Connacht GAA centre on Monday evening in the presence of National Feile Committee chairperson Brendie O’Brien, Connacht Feile officers and members of the Connacht council. There will be 256 hurling and camogie sides in action over the weekend with 128 host sides in action with the same amount of teams visiting the province of Connacht with Westmeath and Longford also offering hurling and camogie sides to this year’s competition. There will be nine hurling and seven camogie divisions.

The league games commence on Friday evening 8th June with round three games quarter finals on Saturday 9th June with the semi finals and finals taking place on Sunday 10th June.

Details of times and venues will be released shortly.

The Divisions and Groups Are….

Galway Teams In Italics

 

Division 1

Group A

Kilkenny 1

Killimordaly

Clare 1

Sarsfields

 

Group B    

Cork 1

Craughwell

Waterford 1

Clarinbridge        

 

Group C   

Limerick 1

Turloughmore

Dublin 1

Castlegar

 

Group D   

Tipperary 1

Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry   

Wexford 1

Loughrea   

 

Division 2

Group A   

Derry 1

Kilnadeema/Leitrim

Kildare 1

Tommie Larkins   

 

Group B    

Laois 1

Athenry      

Down 1

Ballinasloe 

 

Group C   

Offaly 1

Michael Cusacks  

Kerry 1

Ardrahan   

 

Group D   

Antrim 1

Oranmore Maree 

Meath 1

Sylane        

 

Division 3

Group A   

Kilkenny 2

Na Piarsaigh Westmeath

Cork 2

Raharney Westmeath

 

Group B    

Wexford 2

Gort 

Limerick 2

Kinvara

 

Group C   

Clare 2

Carnmore

Carlow 1

Cappataggle

 

Group D

Dublin 2

Moycullen

Tipperary 2

Liam Mellows

 

Division 4

Group A   

Down 2

Cois Farraige      

Meath 2

Rahoon Newcastle         

 

Group B    

Antrim 2

St Thomas

Offaly 2

Salthill Knocknacarra

 

Group C   

Tyrone 1

Clonkill Westmeath

Waterford 2

Castletown Geoghegan Westmeath

 

Group D   

Armagh 1

Mountbellew Moylough 

Laois 2

Meelick Eyrecourt

 

Division 5

Group A   

Kildare 2

Ahascragh Fohenagh    

Donegal 1

Skehana

 

Group B    

Carlow 2

Kilconieron

Kerry 2

Ballindereen        

 

Group C   

Wicklow 1

Southern Gaels Westmeath

Derry 2

Clann na Gael Westmeath

 

Group D   

Armagh 2

Mullagh/Kiltormer        

Dublin 3

Portumna   

 

Division 6

Group A   

Tyrone 2

Tooreen Mayo

Limerick 3

Westport Mayo

 

Group B    

Waterford 3

Ballygar

Kilkenny 3

Abbeyknockmoy   

 

Group C   

Wexford 3

Fr Daltons Westmeath

Cork 3

St Oliver Plunketts        Westmeath

 

Group D   

Tipperary 3

Micheal Breathnachs

Wicklow 2

Annaghdown

 

Division 7

Group A   

Antrim 3

Padraig Pearses

Laois 3

Tuam

 

Group B

Fermanagh 1

Killimor

Louth 1

Padraig Pearses Roscommon

 

Group C   

Monaghan 1

Athleague Tremane Roscommon

Clare 3

Roscommon Gaels Roscommon

 

Group D   

Offaly 3

Castlebar Mitchels Mayo

Cavan 1

Naomh Eoin Sligo

 

Division 8

Group A   

Monaghan 2

Caiseal Gaels Mayo

Derry 3

Ballyvary Mayo

 

Group B    

Cavan 2

Benbulben Gaels Sligo

Donegal 2

Castleconnor Sligo

 

Group C   

Down 3

Craughwell 2       

Carlow 3

Oranmore 2         

 

Group D   

Louth 2

Four Roads Roscommon

Kildare 3

St Dominic’s Roscommon

 

Division 9

Group A   

San Francisco

Longford Slashers Longford

Monaghan 3

Wolfe Tones Longford

 

Group B    

Armagh 3

Ringtown Crookwood Westmeath

Tyrone 3

Delvin Westmeath

 

Group C

Donegal 3

Tourlestrane Sligo

Meath 3

Carrick Hurling Leitrim

 

Group D   

Kerry 3

Claremorris Mayo

Wicklow 3

Oran Roscommon

 

Camogie:

Group A   

Carnmore  

Limerick 1

Abbeyknockmoy   

Wexford 1

 

Group B    

Athenry                

Kilkenny 1

Sarsfields             

Clare 1

 

Group C   

Craughwell

Dublin 1

Clarenbridge                          

Tipperary 1

 

Group D   

Davitts                 

Cork 1

Shamrocks 

Waterford 1

 

Division 2

Group A   

Ratharney Westmeath

Antrim 1

Mullagh/Kiltormer        

Offaly 1

 

Group B    

St Colmans          

Armagh 1

Ardrahan             

Kildare 1

 

Group C   

Eyrecourt   

Down 1

St Thomas  

Meath 1

 

Group D   

Liam Mellows      

Derry 1

Turloughmore     

Carlow 1

 

Division 3

Group A   

Oranmore            

Kilkenny B Winners

Bothar na Tra     

Limerick B Winners

 

Group B    

Castlegar   

Cork B Winners

Kinvara      

Wexford B Winners

 

Group C   

Kiltullagh/Killimordaly 

Dublin B Winners

Kilconieron

Clare B Winners

 

Group D   

Ahascragh /Caltra         

Laois A Winners

Killimor     

Tipperary B Winners

 

Division 4

Group A   

Padraig Pearses Roscommon

Kildare B Winners

Four Roads Roscommon

Waterford B Winners

 

Group B    

Clonkill Westmeath

Derry B Winners

Castletown Gaoghan Westmeath

Down B Winners

 

Group C   

Ballinasloe 

Antrim B Winners

Ballinderreen                

Meath B Winners

 

Group D   

Portumna   

Laois B Winners

Athenry B

Offaly B Winners

 

Division 5

Group A   

Roscommon Gaels Roscommon

Carlow B Winners

Oran Roscommon

Kerry A Winners

 

Group B    

Delvin/ St Munnas Westmeath

Cavan A Runner Up

St Oliver Plunkett Westmeath

Armagh B Winners

 

Group C   

Moycullen  

Kerry A Runner Up

Craughwell B      

Tyrone A Winners

 

Group D   

Cappataggle        

Cavan A Winners

Na Brideoga Mayo

Wicklow A Winners

 

Division 6

Group A   

St Dominic’s Roscommon

Louth A Winners

Athleague Roscommon

Wicklow A Runner Up

 

Group B    

Cullion/Castlepollard Westmeath

Monaghan A Winner

Crookedwood Westmeath

Tyrone A Runner Up

 

Group C   

Skehana/Menlough

Donegal A Winner

Pearses      

Dublin Invite

 

Group D   

Westport Mayo

Kilworth Cork

Castlebar Mayo

Waterford Invite

 

Division 7

Group A   

Longford Slashers Longford

Donegal A Runner Up

Wolfe Tones Longford

Louth A Runner Up

 

Group B    

Brownstown Westmeath

Monaghan A Runner Up

Drumraney Westmeath

Lamh Dhearg Antrim

 

Group C   

Sylane

Ballynastragh Wexford

Sarsfields B

Tralee Parnells Kerry

 

Group D   

Tulsk Roscommon

St Ailbes Limerick

Roscommon B Roscommon

Fermanagh

