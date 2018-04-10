2018 John West Feile Na nGael Draw Announced

The draw for the 2018 John West Feile na nGael hurling and camogie competitions were held at a meeting of the Connacht Feile committee at the Connacht GAA centre on Monday evening in the presence of National Feile Committee chairperson Brendie O’Brien, Connacht Feile officers and members of the Connacht council. There will be 256 hurling and camogie sides in action over the weekend with 128 host sides in action with the same amount of teams visiting the province of Connacht with Westmeath and Longford also offering hurling and camogie sides to this year’s competition. There will be nine hurling and seven camogie divisions.
The league games commence on Friday evening 8th June with round three games quarter finals on Saturday 9th June with the semi finals and finals taking place on Sunday 10th June.
Details of times and venues will be released shortly.
The Divisions and Groups Are….
Galway Teams In Italics
Division 1
Group A
Kilkenny 1
Killimordaly
Clare 1
Sarsfields
Group B
Cork 1
Craughwell
Waterford 1
Clarinbridge
Group C
Limerick 1
Turloughmore
Dublin 1
Castlegar
Group D
Tipperary 1
Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry
Wexford 1
Loughrea
Division 2
Group A
Derry 1
Kilnadeema/Leitrim
Kildare 1
Tommie Larkins
Group B
Laois 1
Athenry
Down 1
Ballinasloe
Group C
Offaly 1
Michael Cusacks
Kerry 1
Ardrahan
Group D
Antrim 1
Oranmore Maree
Meath 1
Sylane
Division 3
Group A
Kilkenny 2
Na Piarsaigh Westmeath
Cork 2
Raharney Westmeath
Group B
Wexford 2
Gort
Limerick 2
Kinvara
Group C
Clare 2
Carnmore
Carlow 1
Cappataggle
Group D
Dublin 2
Moycullen
Tipperary 2
Liam Mellows
Division 4
Group A
Down 2
Cois Farraige
Meath 2
Rahoon Newcastle
Group B
Antrim 2
St Thomas
Offaly 2
Salthill Knocknacarra
Group C
Tyrone 1
Clonkill Westmeath
Waterford 2
Castletown Geoghegan Westmeath
Group D
Armagh 1
Mountbellew Moylough
Laois 2
Meelick Eyrecourt
Division 5
Group A
Kildare 2
Ahascragh Fohenagh
Donegal 1
Skehana
Group B
Carlow 2
Kilconieron
Kerry 2
Ballindereen
Group C
Wicklow 1
Southern Gaels Westmeath
Derry 2
Clann na Gael Westmeath
Group D
Armagh 2
Mullagh/Kiltormer
Dublin 3
Portumna
Division 6
Group A
Tyrone 2
Tooreen Mayo
Limerick 3
Westport Mayo
Group B
Waterford 3
Ballygar
Kilkenny 3
Abbeyknockmoy
Group C
Wexford 3
Fr Daltons Westmeath
Cork 3
St Oliver Plunketts Westmeath
Group D
Tipperary 3
Micheal Breathnachs
Wicklow 2
Annaghdown
Division 7
Group A
Antrim 3
Padraig Pearses
Laois 3
Tuam
Group B
Fermanagh 1
Killimor
Louth 1
Padraig Pearses Roscommon
Group C
Monaghan 1
Athleague Tremane Roscommon
Clare 3
Roscommon Gaels Roscommon
Group D
Offaly 3
Castlebar Mitchels Mayo
Cavan 1
Naomh Eoin Sligo
Division 8
Group A
Monaghan 2
Caiseal Gaels Mayo
Derry 3
Ballyvary Mayo
Group B
Cavan 2
Benbulben Gaels Sligo
Donegal 2
Castleconnor Sligo
Group C
Down 3
Craughwell 2
Carlow 3
Oranmore 2
Group D
Louth 2
Four Roads Roscommon
Kildare 3
St Dominic’s Roscommon
Division 9
Group A
San Francisco
Longford Slashers Longford
Monaghan 3
Wolfe Tones Longford
Group B
Armagh 3
Ringtown Crookwood Westmeath
Tyrone 3
Delvin Westmeath
Group C
Donegal 3
Tourlestrane Sligo
Meath 3
Carrick Hurling Leitrim
Group D
Kerry 3
Claremorris Mayo
Wicklow 3
Oran Roscommon
Camogie:
Group A
Carnmore
Limerick 1
Abbeyknockmoy
Wexford 1
Group B
Athenry
Kilkenny 1
Sarsfields
Clare 1
Group C
Craughwell
Dublin 1
Clarenbridge
Tipperary 1
Group D
Davitts
Cork 1
Shamrocks
Waterford 1
Division 2
Group A
Ratharney Westmeath
Antrim 1
Mullagh/Kiltormer
Offaly 1
Group B
St Colmans
Armagh 1
Ardrahan
Kildare 1
Group C
Eyrecourt
Down 1
St Thomas
Meath 1
Group D
Liam Mellows
Derry 1
Turloughmore
Carlow 1
Division 3
Group A
Oranmore
Kilkenny B Winners
Bothar na Tra
Limerick B Winners
Group B
Castlegar
Cork B Winners
Kinvara
Wexford B Winners
Group C
Kiltullagh/Killimordaly
Dublin B Winners
Kilconieron
Clare B Winners
Group D
Ahascragh /Caltra
Laois A Winners
Killimor
Tipperary B Winners
Division 4
Group A
Padraig Pearses Roscommon
Kildare B Winners
Four Roads Roscommon
Waterford B Winners
Group B
Clonkill Westmeath
Derry B Winners
Castletown Gaoghan Westmeath
Down B Winners
Group C
Ballinasloe
Antrim B Winners
Ballinderreen
Meath B Winners
Group D
Portumna
Laois B Winners
Athenry B
Offaly B Winners
Division 5
Group A
Roscommon Gaels Roscommon
Carlow B Winners
Oran Roscommon
Kerry A Winners
Group B
Delvin/ St Munnas Westmeath
Cavan A Runner Up
St Oliver Plunkett Westmeath
Armagh B Winners
Group C
Moycullen
Kerry A Runner Up
Craughwell B
Tyrone A Winners
Group D
Cappataggle
Cavan A Winners
Na Brideoga Mayo
Wicklow A Winners
Division 6
Group A
St Dominic’s Roscommon
Louth A Winners
Athleague Roscommon
Wicklow A Runner Up
Group B
Cullion/Castlepollard Westmeath
Monaghan A Winner
Crookedwood Westmeath
Tyrone A Runner Up
Group C
Skehana/Menlough
Donegal A Winner
Pearses
Dublin Invite
Group D
Westport Mayo
Kilworth Cork
Castlebar Mayo
Waterford Invite
Division 7
Group A
Longford Slashers Longford
Donegal A Runner Up
Wolfe Tones Longford
Louth A Runner Up
Group B
Brownstown Westmeath
Monaghan A Runner Up
Drumraney Westmeath
Lamh Dhearg Antrim
Group C
Sylane
Ballynastragh Wexford
Sarsfields B
Tralee Parnells Kerry
Group D
Tulsk Roscommon
St Ailbes Limerick
Roscommon B Roscommon
Fermanagh