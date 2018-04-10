2018 John West Feile Na nGael Draw Announced

The draw for the 2018 John West Feile na nGael hurling and camogie competitions were held at a meeting of the Connacht Feile committee at the Connacht GAA centre on Monday evening in the presence of National Feile Committee chairperson Brendie O’Brien, Connacht Feile officers and members of the Connacht council. There will be 256 hurling and camogie sides in action over the weekend with 128 host sides in action with the same amount of teams visiting the province of Connacht with Westmeath and Longford also offering hurling and camogie sides to this year’s competition. There will be nine hurling and seven camogie divisions.

The league games commence on Friday evening 8th June with round three games quarter finals on Saturday 9th June with the semi finals and finals taking place on Sunday 10th June.

Details of times and venues will be released shortly.

The Divisions and Groups Are….

Galway Teams In Italics

Division 1

Group A

Kilkenny 1

Killimordaly

Clare 1

Sarsfields

Group B

Cork 1

Craughwell

Waterford 1

Clarinbridge

Group C

Limerick 1

Turloughmore

Dublin 1

Castlegar

Group D

Tipperary 1

Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry

Wexford 1

Loughrea

Division 2

Group A

Derry 1

Kilnadeema/Leitrim

Kildare 1

Tommie Larkins

Group B

Laois 1

Athenry

Down 1

Ballinasloe

Group C

Offaly 1

Michael Cusacks

Kerry 1

Ardrahan

Group D

Antrim 1

Oranmore Maree

Meath 1

Sylane

Division 3

Group A

Kilkenny 2

Na Piarsaigh Westmeath

Cork 2

Raharney Westmeath

Group B

Wexford 2

Gort

Limerick 2

Kinvara

Group C

Clare 2

Carnmore

Carlow 1

Cappataggle

Group D

Dublin 2

Moycullen

Tipperary 2

Liam Mellows

Division 4

Group A

Down 2

Cois Farraige

Meath 2

Rahoon Newcastle

Group B

Antrim 2

St Thomas

Offaly 2

Salthill Knocknacarra

Group C

Tyrone 1

Clonkill Westmeath

Waterford 2

Castletown Geoghegan Westmeath

Group D

Armagh 1

Mountbellew Moylough

Laois 2

Meelick Eyrecourt

Division 5

Group A

Kildare 2

Ahascragh Fohenagh

Donegal 1

Skehana

Group B

Carlow 2

Kilconieron

Kerry 2

Ballindereen

Group C

Wicklow 1

Southern Gaels Westmeath

Derry 2

Clann na Gael Westmeath

Group D

Armagh 2

Mullagh/Kiltormer

Dublin 3

Portumna

Division 6

Group A

Tyrone 2

Tooreen Mayo

Limerick 3

Westport Mayo

Group B

Waterford 3

Ballygar

Kilkenny 3

Abbeyknockmoy

Group C

Wexford 3

Fr Daltons Westmeath

Cork 3

St Oliver Plunketts Westmeath

Group D

Tipperary 3

Micheal Breathnachs

Wicklow 2

Annaghdown

Division 7

Group A

Antrim 3

Padraig Pearses

Laois 3

Tuam

Group B

Fermanagh 1

Killimor

Louth 1

Padraig Pearses Roscommon

Group C

Monaghan 1

Athleague Tremane Roscommon

Clare 3

Roscommon Gaels Roscommon

Group D

Offaly 3

Castlebar Mitchels Mayo

Cavan 1

Naomh Eoin Sligo

Division 8

Group A

Monaghan 2

Caiseal Gaels Mayo

Derry 3

Ballyvary Mayo

Group B

Cavan 2

Benbulben Gaels Sligo

Donegal 2

Castleconnor Sligo

Group C

Down 3

Craughwell 2

Carlow 3

Oranmore 2

Group D

Louth 2

Four Roads Roscommon

Kildare 3

St Dominic’s Roscommon

Division 9

Group A

San Francisco

Longford Slashers Longford

Monaghan 3

Wolfe Tones Longford

Group B

Armagh 3

Ringtown Crookwood Westmeath

Tyrone 3

Delvin Westmeath

Group C

Donegal 3

Tourlestrane Sligo

Meath 3

Carrick Hurling Leitrim

Group D

Kerry 3

Claremorris Mayo

Wicklow 3

Oran Roscommon

Camogie:

Group A

Carnmore

Limerick 1

Abbeyknockmoy

Wexford 1

Group B

Athenry

Kilkenny 1

Sarsfields

Clare 1

Group C

Craughwell

Dublin 1

Clarenbridge

Tipperary 1

Group D

Davitts

Cork 1

Shamrocks

Waterford 1

Division 2

Group A

Ratharney Westmeath

Antrim 1

Mullagh/Kiltormer

Offaly 1

Group B

St Colmans

Armagh 1

Ardrahan

Kildare 1

Group C

Eyrecourt

Down 1

St Thomas

Meath 1

Group D

Liam Mellows

Derry 1

Turloughmore

Carlow 1

Division 3

Group A

Oranmore

Kilkenny B Winners

Bothar na Tra

Limerick B Winners

Group B

Castlegar

Cork B Winners

Kinvara

Wexford B Winners

Group C

Kiltullagh/Killimordaly

Dublin B Winners

Kilconieron

Clare B Winners

Group D

Ahascragh /Caltra

Laois A Winners

Killimor

Tipperary B Winners

Division 4

Group A

Padraig Pearses Roscommon

Kildare B Winners

Four Roads Roscommon

Waterford B Winners

Group B

Clonkill Westmeath

Derry B Winners

Castletown Gaoghan Westmeath

Down B Winners

Group C

Ballinasloe

Antrim B Winners

Ballinderreen

Meath B Winners

Group D

Portumna

Laois B Winners

Athenry B

Offaly B Winners

Division 5

Group A

Roscommon Gaels Roscommon

Carlow B Winners

Oran Roscommon

Kerry A Winners

Group B

Delvin/ St Munnas Westmeath

Cavan A Runner Up

St Oliver Plunkett Westmeath

Armagh B Winners

Group C

Moycullen

Kerry A Runner Up

Craughwell B

Tyrone A Winners

Group D

Cappataggle

Cavan A Winners

Na Brideoga Mayo

Wicklow A Winners

Division 6

Group A

St Dominic’s Roscommon

Louth A Winners

Athleague Roscommon

Wicklow A Runner Up

Group B

Cullion/Castlepollard Westmeath

Monaghan A Winner

Crookedwood Westmeath

Tyrone A Runner Up

Group C

Skehana/Menlough

Donegal A Winner

Pearses

Dublin Invite

Group D

Westport Mayo

Kilworth Cork

Castlebar Mayo

Waterford Invite

Division 7

Group A

Longford Slashers Longford

Donegal A Runner Up

Wolfe Tones Longford

Louth A Runner Up

Group B

Brownstown Westmeath

Monaghan A Runner Up

Drumraney Westmeath

Lamh Dhearg Antrim

Group C

Sylane

Ballynastragh Wexford

Sarsfields B

Tralee Parnells Kerry

Group D

Tulsk Roscommon

St Ailbes Limerick

Roscommon B Roscommon

Fermanagh