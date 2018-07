2018 Galway Races Preview

George McDonagh joined John on Sunday Sport as they looked ahead to the 2018 Galway Summer Racing Festival that begins Monday evening at 5.20pm

Galway Races Summer Festival 2018 – Races Monday – Thursday Monday 5.20 Galmont Hotel &Galway Bay Hotel Nov Hdle of €20,000.00 5.55 Easyfix H’cap H’dle (Rated 88-109) of €17,000.00 6.25 Claregalwayhotel.ie (C&G) Irish EBF M’dn of €17,500.00 7.05 Claytonhotelgalway.ie H’cap (Rated 60-80) of €17,000.00 7.40 Connacht Hotel (QR) H’cap (Rated 70-100) of €100,000.00 8.10 Eventus H’cap (Rated 60-90) of €20,000.00 8.40 Monami Construction INH Flat Race of €17,000.00 Tuesday 5.20 COLM QUINN BMW Novice H’dle (Listed) of €40,000.00 5.55 Latin Quarter Beginners S’chase of €17,000.00 6.25 COLM QUINN BMW Irish EBF (Fillies) M’dn of €17,500.00 7.05 Caulfield Industrial Irish EBF M’dn of €17,500.00 7.40 COLM QUINN BMW Mile H’cap of €120,000.00 8.10 Caulfield Industrial H’cap (Rated 55-70) of €17,000.00 8.40 Caulfieldindustrial.com H’cap (Rated 60-80) of €17,000.00 Wednesday 5.10 Win Big With Tote M’dn H’dle of €17,000.00 5.40 TheTote.com H’cap H’dle (Rated 81-123) of €20,000.00 6.10 Tote Irish EBF (Mares) H’cap H’dle of €35,000.00 6.45 Win Big With Tote (Q.R.) M’dn of €17,000.00 7.20 TheTote.com Galway Plate (Grade A) of €250,000.00 8.00 TheTote.com H’cap of €30,000.00 8.30 Win Big With Tote H’cap (Rated 60-80) of €17,000.00 Thursday 1.40 Guinness Beginners S’chase of €17,000.00 2.15 Open Gate Brewery Novice Schase (Grade 3) of €50,000.00 2.50 Rockshore H’cap of €20,000.00 3.25 Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib(F)Stks (Listed) of €60,000.00 4.00 Guinness Novice H’dle of €25,000.00 4.35 Guinness Galway H’dle H’cap (Grade A) of €300,000.00 5.15 Open Gate Pure Brew H’cap (Rated 55-70) of €17,000.00 5.50 Good Time For A Guinness INH Flat Race of €17,000.00