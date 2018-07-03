15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

2018 Galway Races Launched

By Sport GBFM
July 3, 2018

Time posted: 1:57 pm

The countdown to the 149th Galway Racing summer festival is now entering the final four weeks with the festival beginning with the opening race at 5.20pm on Monday the 30th of July. The national launch of the 2018 edition took place in the Dean Hotel in Dublin with a host of guests from the racing and fashion world with some very special guests and our own George McDonagh was there to speak to them.

George started by talking to Racecourse Manager Michael Maloney

 

George then spoke to Peter Allen who is the chairman of the Race Committee

 

A special guest who attended the launch was Marietta Doran who spoke about Ladies Day on the Thursday

 

Andrew Sherry represented Lydon House who will be looking after the catering for the festival.

 

Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis attended the launch and he spoke to George

 

The Tote.Com Galway Plate is one of the highlights of the entire week. Joe Hennessy represented Tote Ireland and he spoke to George

 

Twelve Times Irish National Hunt Champion Jockey Ruby Walsh spoke to George about his plans to return to the saddle in time for the Galway Races following his fall at Cheltenham last March

 

Finally, George spoke to one of the broadcasting greats Sean Ban Breathnach who spoke about his own experiences in Ballybrit and of it’s importance to the people of Galway.

 

The Wilson Lynch building which will be ready for the Galway Races Summer Festival 2018. Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

 

Katie Harrington , Jockey with Noel Meade Trainer and Ruby Walsh Jockey and The Galway Plate at the The Dean Hotel Dublin for the National launch of the Galway Races Summer Festival 2018. Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

 

Noel Meade at the The Dean Hotel Dublin for the National launch of the Galway Races Summer Festival 2018. Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

 

Catwalk Model Lynda Duffy and Simona at the The Dean Hotel Dublin for the National launch of the Galway Races Summer Festival 2018. Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure

 

 

