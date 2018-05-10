2018 Corinthians/IRFU Volkswagen TAG Launch Next Saturday Evening In Busker Brownes

May 24th will be once again a special day in Tag Rugby not only in Galway but nationwide as Corinthians/IRFU Volkswagen Tag season gets underway in Corinthian Park, Cloonacauneen.

This year’s registration closed in mid April due to the huge demand.

Now rated as the biggest Tag competition in the country, over 1,000 players representing 80 teams of all standards, shapes and sizes will take to the ten pitches with games ongoing from the 24th of May to the Finals night which traditionally takes place on the Friday night before race week which this year will be on the 27th of July.

Tag Rugby has seen an incredible increase in participation, not only from the so called serious players but mainly from those who want to just have fun, with the social aspect one of the biggest successes of the years that the Tag has been in existence.

The Charity for the 2018 Corinthians TAG has been revealed as Rosabel’s Rooms.

Rosabel’s Rooms was established by Suzanne McClean and Gary Monroe in memory of their beloved daughter Rosabel Monroe, who died suddenly and unexpectedly in April 2017, aged sixteen months.

Rosabel’s Rooms in collaboration with The Irish Hospice Foundation, was launched on what would have been Rosabel’s 2nd Birthday, 5th January 2018.

Through the Design & Dignity program at the Irish Hospice Foundation, this project will facilitate the development of family-focused bereavement suites in hospitals around Ireland, which will provide comfort and dignity for families following the loss of a loved one.

This project will also facilitate therapeutic supports, in therapy rooms around Ireland, for any individual impacted by child loss.

Finally, through their Room-to-Heal fund, this project will facilitate direct financial support to families, when a child dies in Ireland. This will help to accommodate taking time off work, paying for funeral costs etc.

The highlight of this and every years tag social calendar is the colourful, theatrical, fun and highly imaginative Fancy Dress Party Night which brings out the quirky and weird in what is always a massive night out for everyone this year’s Fancy Dress will be held on Friday the 29th of June.

The Social fun will not just be restricted to that, as the Tag Rugby Beach Party will take place on Thursday the 14th of June with other social events planned throughout the duration of the Tag Festival.

To celebrate this event, The TAG Festival launch will take place on Saturday next at Busker Brownes getting underway at 4pm. All Captain’s and Vice Captain’s are welcome to be there.

For further information contact Aidan Siggins at [email protected]