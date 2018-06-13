2018/19 Challenge Cup pool draw explained

It’s been confirmed that Connacht Rugby have been placed in Tier 2 for next week’s 2018/19 Challenge Cup pool draw in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The draw will be held at 2pm Irish time on Wednesday 20th June, when we will learn the identities of our three European opponents in the pool stages.

The tiers are determined based on the final standings in the Guinness PRO14, TOP 14, Gallagher Premiership, the PRO D2, the Greene King IPA Championship and the Continental Shield.

In Tier 1 will contain La Rochelle, Sale Sharks, Benetton Rugby and two of Pau, Northampton Saints and Ospreys, with a draw determining who will get the final two spots.

The third team will join us in Tier 2 alongside Clermont Auvergne, Harlequins, and a team from the same league as the club which was not drawn into Tier 1.

So far the confirmed Tier 3 teams are Agen, Bristol Bears and Dragons with two more to be decided, while Tier 4 will contain Stade Francais, Perpignan, Grenoble, Enisei-STM and Timisoara Saracens.

For a full detailed explanation of the Challenge Cup pool draw