2018/19 Cawley and Curley Cup Fixtures Announced

The draw has been made for the 2018/19 Cawley Cup and Curley Cup with a number of exciting meetings on the agenda.
In the Cawley Cup the pick of the quarter-finals sees Junior 1A runners-up Connemara take on Junior 1B winners Creggs. Elsewhere Westport take on Tuam, Monivea host NUIG and Castlebar meet Ballinasloe. A new winner will be crowned as last year’s winners Ballina do not enter the cup due to their promotion.
Those ties will be played on Saturday 1st September.
Moving to the Curley Park where Creggs begin the defence of their title with a meeting against either OLBC or Loughrea who face off in a preliminary round tie. The other preliminary round fixture will see Oughterard take on Ballyhaunis, with the winners making the trip to Portumna.
The other two quarter-finals sees the meeting of local rivals Ballinrobe and Corrib, while Dunmore face Corinthians.
The two preliminary round ties are also scheduled for Saturday 1st September with the quarter-finals down for decision a week later.
The full list of fixtures, including potential semi-final pairings, can be read below.
Cawley Cup
Quarter-Finals (1/9/18)
Westport RFC v Tuam RFC
Monivea RFC v NUIG RFC
Connemara RFC v Creggs RFC
Castlebar RFC v Ballinasloe RFC
Semi-Finals (8/9/18)
Connemara / Creggs v Monivea / NUIG
Westport / Tuam v Castlebar / Ballinasloe
Final (w/e of 15th/16th December)
Curley Cup
Preliminary Round (1/9/18)
OLBC RFC v Loughrea RFC
Oughterard RFC v Ballyhaunis RFC
Quarter-Finals (8/9/18)
Creggs RFC (2nd XV) v OLBC / Loughrea
Portumna RFC v Oughterard / Ballyhaunis
Ballinrobe RFC v Corrib RFC
Dunmore RFC v Corinthians RFC (3rd XV)
Semi-Finals (15/12/18)
Dunmore / Corinthians v Portumna / Oughterard / Ballyhaunis
Creggs / OLBC / Loughrea v Ballinrobe / Corrib
Final (TBC)