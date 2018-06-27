2018/19 Cawley and Curley Cup Fixtures Announced

The draw has been made for the 2018/19 Cawley Cup and Curley Cup with a number of exciting meetings on the agenda.

In the Cawley Cup the pick of the quarter-finals sees Junior 1A runners-up Connemara take on Junior 1B winners Creggs. Elsewhere Westport take on Tuam, Monivea host NUIG and Castlebar meet Ballinasloe. A new winner will be crowned as last year’s winners Ballina do not enter the cup due to their promotion.

Those ties will be played on Saturday 1st September.

Moving to the Curley Park where Creggs begin the defence of their title with a meeting against either OLBC or Loughrea who face off in a preliminary round tie. The other preliminary round fixture will see Oughterard take on Ballyhaunis, with the winners making the trip to Portumna.

The other two quarter-finals sees the meeting of local rivals Ballinrobe and Corrib, while Dunmore face Corinthians.

The two preliminary round ties are also scheduled for Saturday 1st September with the quarter-finals down for decision a week later.

The full list of fixtures, including potential semi-final pairings, can be read below.

Cawley Cup

Quarter-Finals (1/9/18)

Westport RFC v Tuam RFC

Monivea RFC v NUIG RFC

Connemara RFC v Creggs RFC

Castlebar RFC v Ballinasloe RFC

Semi-Finals (8/9/18)

Connemara / Creggs v Monivea / NUIG

Westport / Tuam v Castlebar / Ballinasloe

Final (w/e of 15th/16th December)

Curley Cup

Preliminary Round (1/9/18)

OLBC RFC v Loughrea RFC

Oughterard RFC v Ballyhaunis RFC

Quarter-Finals (8/9/18)

Creggs RFC (2nd XV) v OLBC / Loughrea

Portumna RFC v Oughterard / Ballyhaunis

Ballinrobe RFC v Corrib RFC

Dunmore RFC v Corinthians RFC (3rd XV)

Semi-Finals (15/12/18)

Dunmore / Corinthians v Portumna / Oughterard / Ballyhaunis

Creggs / OLBC / Loughrea v Ballinrobe / Corrib

Final (TBC)