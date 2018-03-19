2017/18 Basketball All Stars announced and full round-up

While the weather played havoc with a host of Basketball Ireland fixtures once more this weekend, two games still went ahead on Sunday with some big results.

In the Men’s Division League Cup quarter-final, Dublin Lions caused a massive upset against league champions, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin down in Kerry today, putting in a 33-point fourth quarter to win out 97-91. A huge display in the final period saw Lions come back from a 50-39 point half time deficit in style, as they continued to trail 71-64 going into the last, but they certainly weren’t leaving the kingdom without a fight. Huge scoring from Tomas Mikalauskas and Igor Markiewicz saw them run the floor down the stretch and with just under five minutes to play, they edged ahead and didn’t look back once. They now advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

Over in the Women’s Division One Top Four play-offs, the semi-final showdown between regular season champions Marble City Hawks and Griffith Swords Thunder was the only game to go ahead at Oblate Hall this morning. Hawks powered into the lead early in the first quarter to lead 22-7 and, with superb displays from Kelly O’Hallahan and Katie Fox, continued to dominate throughout the game, eventually winning out 75-52. They now advance to the final against the winners of Fr Mathews and UL Huskies.

The Travelodge All Star teams for 2017/18 were also announced today, with Men’s Super League runners-up Pyrobel Killester getting the nod on the starting five in two positions, with both Ciaran Roe and Royce Williams taking the honours. Top-scoring DCU Saints star, Dee Proby is also named, alongside Jason Killeen of Black Amber Templeogue and Adrian O’Sullivan of UCC Demons.

National Cup winners DCU Mercy meanwhile have three players on the Women’s Super League All Star team, with Sarah Woods, Tiffany Corselli and Alex Masaquel all named alongside Singleton SuperValu Brunell’s Breana Bey and Courtyard Liffey Celtics’ Jazmen Boone.

In the Men’s Division One meanwhile, league champions Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin have Kevin Grey and Daniel Jokubaitis on the starting five, with Cup champions Ballincollig also represented by Ciaran O’Sullivan. The five is completed with sharp-shooting Matt St Amour of LIT Celtics and Keegan Ryan of Gamefootage.net Titans.

Regular season champions Marble City Hawks feature in the Women’s Division One All Star team, with Katie Fox and Kelly O’Hallahan getting the nod, as too did Fr Mathews’ Niamh Dwyer, Fabplus North West’s Mackenzie Burud and Shannon Brady of Meteors.

Basketball Ireland Results: March 17-19th

Basketball Ireland Men’s League Play-Off

Pyrobel Killester 71-72 UCD Marian

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One League Cup quarter-final

Neptune 113-102 LIT Celtics

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin 91-97 Dublin Lions

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One League Top 4 Play-Off semi-final

Marble City Hawks 75-52 Griffith College Swords Thunder

Basketball Ireland Fixtures – March 19th

Monday, March 19th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Champions Trophy Round 1

Black Amber Templeogue v UCC Demons, National Basketball Arena, 13:30

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Griffith College Swords Thunder, National Basketball Arena, 15:30

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League Top 4 Play-Off semi-finals

DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise, 13.00

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Pyrobel Killester, Oblate Hall, Inchicore, 18.00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One League Cup quarter-final

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Ballincollig, O’Loughlins GAA,17:00

The 2017/18 Travelodge All Stars

The 2017/18 Basketball Ireland All Stars, proudly supported by Travelodge, were announced today.

The All Stars were voted for by the head coaches of every team in each of the four Basketball Ireland National League divisions.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League All Star Team:

Ciaran Roe (Pyrobel Killester)

Adrian O’Sullivan (UCC Demons)

Royce Williams (Pyrobel Killester)

Dee Proby (DCU Saints)

Jason Killeen (Black Amber Templeogue)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League All Star Team Two:

Trae Pemberton (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Conor Meany (UCD Marian)

Lorcan Murphy (Black Amber Templeogue)

Mike Garrow (UCD Marian)

Luis Filiberto Hoyos (Pyrobel Killester)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League All Star Team Three:

Isaac Westbrooks (Griffith College Swords Thunder)

Neil Randolph (Black Amber Templeogue)

Dan James (UCD Marian)

Kieran Donaghy (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Lehmon Colbert (UCC Demons)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League All Star Team:

Tiffany Corselli (DCU Mercy)

Sarah Woods (DCU Mercy)

Jazmen Boone (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Alex Masaquel (DCU Mercy)

Breana Bey (Singleton SuperValu Brunell)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League All Star Team Two:

Sorcha Tiernan (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Claire Rockall (Ambassador UCC Glanmire)

Madelyn Ganer (Singleton SuperValu Brunell)

Grainne Dwyer (Ambassador UCC Glanmire)

Hannah Thornton (Pyrobel Killester)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League All Star Team Three:

Aisling McCann (Pyrobel Killester)

Maeve Parahus (IT Carlow Basketball)

Ashley Prim (Ambassador UCC Glanmire)

Aine O’Connor (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Devon Brookshire (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One All Star Team:

Kevin Grey (Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin)

Matt St Amour (LIT Celtics)

Ciaran O’Sullivan (Ballincollig)

Daniel Jokubaitis (Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin)

Keegan Ryan (Gamefootage.net Titans)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One All Star Team Two:

Chaz Watler (LYIT Donegal)

Cameron Clark (Ballincollig)

Tim Stewart (Portlaoise Panthers)

James Butler (Paris Texas Kilkenny)

Antuan Bootle (Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney)

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One All Star Team Three:

Luke Eddy (Ulster University Elks)

Roy Downey (Neptune)

Jimmy Gordon (IT Carlow Basketball)

Jarrel Marshall (Neptune)

Ronan O’Sullivan (Ballincollig)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One All Star Team:

Katie Fox (Marble City Hawks)

Niamh Dwyer (Fr Mathews)

Kelly O’Hallahan (Marble City Hawks)

Mackenzie Burud (Fabplus North West)

Shannon Brady (Meteors)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One All Star Team Two

Cathy Campbell (UL Huskies)

Kelsey Carey (Griffith College Swords Thunder)

Rachel Sheehan (UL Huskies)

Orlaith Woods (UL Huskies)

Nia Moore (Ulster University Elks)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One All Star Team Three:

Eimear Mairtin (Meteors)

Faith Welch (Fabplus North West)

Emma Gallagher (Fr Mathews)

Kelila Atkinson (UL Huskies)

Kristine Miller (Griffith College Swords Thunder)