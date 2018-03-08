15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

200,000 euro marketing fund for city events

By GBFM News
March 8, 2018

Time posted: 4:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 200 thousand euro has been approved by Galway City Council to help support major events and festivals this year.

The money is part of the council’s Marketing Fund, which aims to promote Galway by boosting its culture and festival offering.

Among the projects which will receive some of the 188 thousand euro fund are Galway Comedy Festival, Macnas parade, Galway Food Festival, Food on The Edge and Connacht Rugby.

A decision on whether or not to provide 14 and a half thousand euro towards a discovery centre project at Ireland West Airport Knock has been deferred.

Councillor Niall McNelis says marketing funding is very important for Galway’s economy.

