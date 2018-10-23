20,000 set to line up for the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon 2018

SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon 2018, Celebrates Female Runners

The 39th running of the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon will take place on Sunday, 28th October with 20,000 runners set to hit the streets of Dublin. This year marks a celebration of female runners with Constance Markievicz appearing on the finishers medal. The number of female participants has grown from 70 in 1980 to 7,000 in 2018.

Many international elite distance athletes are set to compete against Ireland’s top athletes. The race will also serve as the Athletics Ireland’s National Championships with Olympians Lizzie Lee, Caitriona Jennings, Mick Clohisey and current national champion Gary O’Hanlon set to line-up. This year’s race also incorporates the European Police Championships. In the Wheelchair race, four-time champion Patrick Monahan will have to contend with a strong international field. For many others taking part, this will be their first marathon and the achievement will be crossing the line.

Race Director Jim Aughney said: “We are delighted to again have a sold-out entry of 20,000. The marathon has grown 10-fold from just over 2,000 runners in 1980 to 20,000 today. I am also proud that we are celebrating female runners today, with a special mention to Mary (Hickey) who has competed in every marathon since we started back in 1980.”

Leanne Sheill, Sponsorship Manager at SSE Airtricity, said: “As proud health and fitness supporters we are excited for the weekend ahead to see all of the hard work and training commitment come to fruition. It’s also great to see the fantastic growth of the Dublin Marathon and Race Series over the last number of years making it one of the largest marathons in Europe. I would like to thank the people who make the Dublin Marathon and Race Series so special every year, from runners, supporters to volunteers and the organising committee, including Race Director Jim Aughney, for their outstanding level of effort and commitment.”

Celebrating Female Runners from 70 in 1980 to 7,000 in 2018

This year is a celebration of female runners, linking with the nationwide commemoration of Vótáil 100. Constance Markievicz, a key campaigner for Irish women’s voting rights, will appear on the finishers medal. The Dublin Marathon has over the years, attracted women of all ages and fitness levels from around Ireland and across the globe. In 1980 the first year of the event, there were only 70 female runners entered, in 2018 it has increased to 7,000. 66-year-old Mary Hickey, the only women to have competed in 38 Dublin Marathons and was one of the women who took part in the first event in 1980,said: “I really feel I’m blessed. It’s not everyone thatcan run a race 39 years in-a-row. Life hits you in so many ways so to get to the start-line every year, I’m amazed and surprised by that really and regard myself as very lucky”.

Elite Fields

For the elite runners there is a potential prize pot of €120k up for grabs at this year’s SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.

Women’s Elite Field

In the elite women’s field Remalda Kergyte of Lithuania, with a personal best of 2.35.13, will be one of the key contenders. Others include winner of this year’s Belfast Marathon (2.41.17) and Edinburgh Marathon, Caroline Jepchirchir of Kenya. Motu Gedefa of Ethiopia who finished third in the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon in 2016 (2.36.25) will be joined by fellow country womanMesera Dubiso. Ireland’s Lizzie Lee (Leevale AC) will be looking to make her mark in her second everDublin Marathon, she last competed in 2006. The Olympic marathoner has a personal best of 2:32.51 from Berlin in 2015. The Cork woman has shown good form this year, setting a new personal best in the Half Marathon of 1:13:19 at the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in March and winning the Women’s Mini Marathon in June.

The national title will be a battle between Lee and fellow Olympian Caitriona Jennings (Letterkenny AC). The Donegal woman placed second in the 2017 National Championships. Other contenders include Jane Ann Meehan (Galway City Harriers) and Zola Flynn (Calry AC). Reigning national champion Laura Graham will not line up due to injury.

Men’s Elite Field

In the Men’s field, last year’s winner (2:15:53) Benard Rotich of Kenya is set to toe the line. Fellow countrymen Vincent Tonui, Eric Koech and Joel Kiptoo are all likely to be top 10 finishers. Asefa Bekele of Ethiopia who finished third in 2017 and 2015 will also be a key contender.

There are several athletes vying for the national honours who have the potential to run sub 2:20. Last year’s national champion Gary O’Hanlon (running a personal best of 2.18.53) will be joined by Clonliffe clubmates Sergiu Ciobanu and David Flynn. In September, O’Hanlon won the master’s category in Berlin Marathon and won the Cork City Marathon in June. Flynn won the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Half Marathon in 1.06.21. Dublin will be his debut marathon. Stephen Scullion will not line up as he is recovering from injury.

Raheny AC’s Mick Clohisey will also be in the mix after he ran a personal best of 2.14.55 in the 2018 Seville Marathon and finished 18th at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin in August. Other contenders include Tomas Fitzpatrick (Tallaght AC), Thomas Frazer (St Malachy’s AC), Eoin Callaghan (Sar of the Sea AC) and Louis McCarthy (Rathfarnham AC).

Wheelchair Race

Four-time Dublin Marathon Wheelchair winner and Rio 2016 Paralympian, Patrick Monahan (Ireland) will have a competitive international field to contend with this year. Britain’s Johnboy Smith will be a tough competitor, he secured a Commonwealth Games Silver Medal in the Marathon (T54) this year and is also a previous Seville and Manchester Marathon winner. Sam Kolek of Poland who is currently ranked eighth in Europe will also be in contention. Richie Powell (Wales) who represented Great Britain at the Paralympic Games and Sean Frame (Scotland) will also be at the start line.

European Police Championships

The 7th Union Sportive des Polices d’Europe (USPE), European Police Championships Marathon, will take place as part of the Dublin Marathon with 155 athletes from 22 countries represented including Ireland.

Lord Mayors Award

Ardmhéara Bhaile Átha Cliath, Niall Ring will present the 2018 recipient of the Lord Mayor’s medal at the start of the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon.

Key Race Day Information:

Road Closures: Road closures will be in effect within the city during this event. The SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon will start at Fitzwilliam Street Upper on Sunday October 28th at 8:55am and will finish in Merrion Square North up to 5pm.

For more information see: http://sseairtricitydublinmarathon.ie/traffic-information/

Social Media: To keep up to date with all the action follow on https://twitter.com/dublinmarathon and https://www.facebook.com/dublinmarathon

Live Streaming: The SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon will be live streamed via the SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon YouTube Page. Fans will be able to watch every moment of the action live from 8:30am-4:30pm. The commentary team for the day will also be made up of some well-known names from the world of Irish Athletics including Ian O’Riordan, Frank Greally, Susan Walsh, Fintan Reilly, Liam Moggan, David Carrie and Feidhlim Kelly so make sure you tune into all the action via http://bit.ly/2yERGfX

Waves: The Waves: Wave 1: start 9.00, Wave 2 start 9.15 Wave 3 start 9.30 Wave 4 start 9.45

Pacers: Pacers will be running for the following times: Wave 1: 3:00, 3:10, 3:20 Wave 2: 3:30, 3:40 & 3:50, Wave 3: 4:00, 4:10 & 4:20, Wave 4: 4:30, 4:40, 4:50 & 5:00

Live Tracker: Runners tracker link https://track.rtrt.me/e/TDL-DUBLINM-2018

SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon

2018 is the 39 th Dublin Marathon.

Dublin Marathon. Founded in 1980 with 2,100 runners.

Record number of participants every year since 2009 with a record number of 20,000 entries in 2017 & 2018.

Dublin Marathon is now the largest marathon in Ireland and the 5th largest in Europe.

largest in Europe. Known as the ‘Friendly Marathon’, Dublin

Hosts the Athletics Ireland National Championships.

Voted ‘Best International Marathon’ in 2014, 2 nd in 2015 & 2016, ‘Best Mass Participation Event’ at the Sport Industry Awards 2016.

in 2015 & 2016, ‘Best Mass Participation Event’ at the Sport Industry Awards 2016. The Dublin Marathon Expo which takes place in the RDS on the Friday & Saturday before the Marathon attracts 25,000 visitors on an annual basis.

SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon Results 2017

Male

1. Bernard Rotich: 02.15.52 – Kenya

2. Yurii Ruskyuk: 02.15.55 – Ukraine

3. Asefa Legese Bekele: 02.15.58 – Ethiopia

Female

1. Nataliya Lehonkova: 02.28.57 – Ukraine

2. Ashu Kasim: 02.34.35 – Ethiopia

3. Viktoriya Khapilina: 02.35.54 – Ukraine

National Championships Results:

Male

1. Gary O’Hanlon: 02.18.52 – Clonliffe Harriers A.C.

2. Sergiu Ciobanu: 02.19.05 – Clonliffe Harriers A.C.

3. Stephen Scullion: 02.19.44 – Clonliffe Harriers A.C.

Female

1. Laura Graham: 02.39.06 – Mourne Runners

2. Caitriona Jennings: 02.42.36 – Letterkenny A.C.

3. Pauline Curley: 02.50.53 – Tullamore Harriers A.C

Dublin Marathon Wheelchair Championship Results:

1. Patrick Monahan: 01.49.55

Union Sportive des Polices d’Europe (USPE)

The Union Sportive des Polices d’Europe (USPE) was founded in Paris on 30 November 1950 by 10 European countries at the initiative of the French Police Sports Association. USPE is made up of 40 European countries. USPE’s registered office is located at the seat of the General Secretariat in Berlin. An Garda Siochana/ Ireland is a member of USPE. USPE’s objective is to promote police sport within its member countries. Irish Team:

David Mansfield

Jason Miley

Kieran Lees

Clive Glancy

David Craig

Louise Long

Previous Winners Of The Dublin City Marathon

Year Men’s Winner Country Time Women’s Winner Country Time 1980 Dick Hooper Ireland 2:16:14 Carey May Ireland 2:42:11 1981 Neil Cusack Ireland 2:13:58 Emily Dowling Ireland 2:48:22 1982 Jerry Kiernan Ireland 2:13:45 Debbie Muller USA 2:40:58 1983 RoneyAgten Belgium 2:14:19 Mary Purcell Ireland 2:46:09 1984 Sven Kristensen Denmark 2:18:25 Ailish Smith Ireland 2:47:30 1985 Dick Hooper Ireland 2:13:47 Julia Gates England 2:41:27 1986 Dick Hooper Ireland 2:18:10 Maureen Hurst England 2:46:27 1987 Pavel Kilms Czech 2:14:21 Carolyn Neisby England 2:42:08 c1988 John Griffen Ireland 2:16:02 Moira O’Boyle N.Ireland 2:37:06 1989 John Griffen Ireland 2:16:44 Pauline Nolan Ireland 2:44:32 1990 John Bolger Ireland 2:17:17 Christine Kennedy Ireland 2:41:27 1991 Tommy Hughes N.Ireland 2:14:46 Christine Kennedy Ireland 2:35:56 1992 Jerry Kiernan Ireland 2:17:19 Karen Cornwall England 2:41:58 1993 John Treacy Ireland 2:14:40 Cathy Shum Ireland 2:38:14 1994 Steve Brace Wales 2:17:11 Linda Rushmere England 2:40:17 1995 William Musyoki Kenya 2:16:57 Trudi Thomson Scotland 2:38:23 1996 Joseph Kahugu Kenya 2:17:42 Cathy Shum Ireland 2:38:56 1997 Joseph Kipkemboi Kenya 2:15:56 Carol Galea Malta 2:39:33 1998 Joseph Kipkemboi Kenya 2:20:00 Teresa Duffy Ireland 2:39:56 1999 John Mutai Kenya 2:15:18 Esther Kiplagat Kenya 2:34:24 2000 Simon Pride Scotland 2:18:49 Sonia O’Sullivan Ireland 2:35:42 2001 Zacharia Mpolokeng SAF 2:14:03 Debbie Robinson England 2:35:40 2002 Fredrick Chernon Kenya 2:14:23 Lidia Vassilevskaia Russia 2:32:58 2003 OnesmusKilonzo Kenya 2:17:03 Ruth Kutol Kenya 2:27:22 2004 LezanKimutai Kenya 2:13:08 Yelena Burykina Russian 2:32:53 2005 Dmytro Odachy Ukraine 2:13:14 ZinaidaSemenova Russia 2:32:53 2006 Aleksey Sokolov Russia 2:11:39 Alina Ivanova Russia 2:29:49 2007 Aleksey Sokolov Russia 2:09:07 Alina Ivanova Russia 2:29:20 2008 Andriy Naumov Ukraine 2:11:06 Larissa Zousko Russia 2:29:35 2009 Feyisa Lilesa Ethopia 2:09:12 Kateryna Stetsenko Ukraine 2:32:45 2010 Moses KangogoKibet Kenya 2:08:58 Tatiana Aryasova Russia 2:26:13** 2011 Geoffrey Ndungu Kenya 2:08:33** Helalia Johannes Namibia 2:30:35 2012 Geoffrey Ndungu Kenya 2:11:09 Magdalene Mikunza Kenya 2:30:46 2013 Sean Hehir Ireland 2:18:19 Maria MCCambridge Ireland 2:38:51 2014 Eliu Too Kenya 02:14:47 Esther Wanjiru Macharia Kenya 02:34:15 2015 Alemu Gemechu Ethiopia 2:14:02 Nataliya Lehonkova Ukraine 2:31:09 2016 DerejeDebele Tulu Ethiopia 2:12:18 Helalia Johannes Nambibia 2:32:32 2017 Benard Rotich Kenya 2.15.53 Nataliya Lehonkova Ukraine 2.28.58