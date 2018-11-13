20 Garda stations in the west have no internet access

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-Roscommon TD says it beggars belief that 20 Garda Stations in the west have no access to the internet.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says the stations are ‘lost in a black hole’ and cannot even access the Garda Pulse system.

The Fianna Fail TD says it’s impossible to understand how Gardai could be expected to do their jobs effectively in such primitive conditions.

It’s after Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan released figures in the Dáil, which reveal that 76 stations nationwide have no internet access.

Deputy Murphy says the situation is an extremely serious failure of Government.