Galway Bay fm newsroom – 20 domestic incidents have been reported to Gardaí across the county so far this year.

However, in each case, the person who reported the incident decided not to press charges.

The figure represents a 40% drop on the statistic for January 2017, when 33 domestic incidents were reported to county Gardaí.

The latest Garda figures show that since January 1st, four breaches of barring, safety or protection orders have also been reported.