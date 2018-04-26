2 Maree girls make Irish U16 Basketball squad for Euros

Head coach of the Ireland Under 16 women’s team, Karl Kilbride, has today announced his final roster of 12 players for this summer’s FIBA Under 16 Women’s European Championship Division B which will take place in Montenegro from August 16th to 25th, 2018. The squad includes Hazel Finn from Kiltimagh, who plays her club basketball with Maree and her clubmate Lisa Blaney from Galway.

Speaking about the announcement, Coach Kilbride stated: “This is by far the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make. As a coach, over the 18 months of the programme, you develop a bond with the players, so to tell a player their journey has ended at the final hurdle is very tough. There have been many sleepless nights in the last while.

“We had a big problem – and it was a great problem to have – in that we have 16 incredible players and we would have been happy – and counted ourselves lucky – to bring any of the 16 to Montenegro. Every one of them has done everything we’ve ever asked of them from day one. They couldn’t have done any more or worked any harder and they should be so proud of all they’ve put in and how far they’ve come. For those who didn’t make it, I really hope they use the experience and channel it into them continuing to work and improve in order to make sure that the next time, they will get that one step further.

“The team we picked are the 12 players that we feel give us the best chance at having a successful European Championships. For those 12, the hard work has only just begun and they have a gruelling four months ahead of them between now and August – but from what we’ve learned of them over the last 18 months, that’s a task they’re more than up for.

“I know I say this every time, but I’m genuinely blown away on a weekly basis with the work they put in and the dedication they show. It’s a real honour to be able to work with a group like this. With around seven training sessions between now and when we leave, we have a lot of work to do; but as a management team, we couldn’t be more excited for the task ahead.”

The final 12 players selected are:

Abigail Rafferty, St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon, Tyrone Towers

Ciara Byrne, Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise, Portlaoise Panthers

Erin Maguire, Ulidia Integrated College, Carrickfergus, Ulster University Elks

Fatimah Akorede, Coláiste Chiarain, Leixlip, Liffey Celtics BC

Gillian Wheeler, Cross & Passion College, Kilcullen, Portlaoise Panthers

Hazel Finn, St. Louis, Kiltimagh, Maree BC

Kate Hickey, Mercy, Waterford, Waterford Wildcats

Lisa Blaney, Jesus & Mary Salerno, Salthill, Maree BC

Sabhbh Edwards Murphy, Kilrush Community School, Limerick Celtics

Shauna Dooley, Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise, Portlaoise Panthers

Sinead Boyle, Manor House, Raheny, Killester BC

Síofra O’Shea, Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen, Cahersiveen BC