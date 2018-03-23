1998 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS GALWAY TO CELEBRATE 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

The Galway senior football team who beat Kildare in the 1998 All Ireland senior final will celebrate the 20th year anniversary of that victory at The Galmont Hotel, Galway on Friday, April 13th.

Attending the launch at Murray & Spelman headquarters in Galway this morning was All Ireland winning manager, John O’Mahony, Ray Silke [captain], Padraic Joyce, Michael Donnellan, Sean Og De Paor and Kevin Walsh.

The 1998 anniversary celebrations will include a drinks reception, lunch and show with music from The Sawdoctors. There will also be plenty of chat and discussion with the team of ’98 as they look back on a year to remember.

“1998 was a very special year for Galway football and it’s only fitting that we should celebrate their great achievement”, Michael Culhane, Managing Director, Murray & Spelman and sponsor.

“We’re delighted that the great Galway team of 1998 will be celebrating their 20 year reunion here at The Galmont and hope they have a wonderful day”, John Lally, Managing Director of The Galmont and co-sponsor.

MC on the day will be RTE Sport presenter Michael Lyster with a huge array of guests from the world of sport, business and entertainment.

“It’s 20 years since that famous victory and one the supporters certainly enjoyed. It promises to be another great afternoon for Galway football”, Brendan O’Hagan, Chairman, Tribesman Supporters Club.

