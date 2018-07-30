18 vacant consultant posts at UHG and Merlin Park Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are almost 20 vacant consultant posts at Galway University Hospitals.

New figures from the HSE show that Merlin Park Hospital and University Hospital Galway have a total of 18 vacant positions.

The HSE figures in today’s Irish Times show that there are almost 350 vacant hospital consultant posts across the Health Service.

Cork University Hospital, which has 130 consultants, has 33 vacant positions.

While Tallaght and St James’ Hospital’s in Dublin have 43 posts to be filled.

There are an estimated 3,000 consultants currently working in the public health service.