FYI - News for Galway

17 per cent increase in deposit requirement for Galway home owners moving house

By GBFM News
March 6, 2018

Time posted: 11:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average mortgage deposit for Galway homeowners looking to move house has increased by 17 per cent since 2015.

New figures released from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland shows the average home mortgage deposit for existing property owners in Galway is €76,000.

The BPFI figures show that Galway first time buyers have seen deposit increases of 1.4 per cent for home mortgages.

Nationally the report shows the difficulties facing those looking to sell their homes and move to another property, with home owners in Dublin facing deposits of €140,000 to trade up.

