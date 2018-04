Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1600 people across Galway are waiting for an appointment to sit their driving test.

The figures have been revealed by Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy, who says over 40 thousand people are on waiting lists across Ireland.

In Tuam, some learner drivers are waiting 16 weeks for a driving test.

Deputy Murphy says the delay is having a serious effect on drivers across Galway.