In 2017 there were 477 licenced premises in the city and county compared to over 570 in 2005.

Cork saw the largest decline in the country – with 915 pubs in 2017 compared to over 2,200 in 2005.

Publicans are calling on the Government to reduce the tax on the price of a pint.

They argue high excise duty is one of the reasons why nearly 15 hundred pubs have closed nationwide since 2005.

